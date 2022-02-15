Elden Ring PC Requirements: 3 Things to Know

It would be great if Elden Ring ran well on every single Windows PC but that obviously won’t be the case. FromSoftware has finally shared the Elden Ring PC requirements and we want to go over the most important details and show you how to check if your computer meets the threshold.

The Elden Ring release date is just a few short days away which means FromSoftware’s finally confirming the last batches of pre-release information.

Elden Ring’s PC requirements, both minimum and recommended, are confirmed and that should be music to the ears of Windows PC users thinking about a pre-order.

If you plan to buy the game for Xbox or PlayStation, you have nothing to worry about. Open up the game, install it and you’re good to go. Elden Ring for PC is a different beast because your computer needs to meet certain hardware specifications.

Today we want to share three important details regarding the Elden Ring PC requirements. If you’ve been thinking about buying a copy of the game for PC, here’s what you need to know before you pick up the game for yourself or someone else.

Elden Ring PC Requirements

We’ll start off with the PC requirements themselves. If you’re familiar with your computer’s hardware, you can simply check out this list and compare them to your specs.

Elden Ring Minimum PC Requirements

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core I5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Memory: 12GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060m, 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580, 4GB

DirectX: DirectX 12

Storage: 60GB

Sound Card: Windows-Compatible Audio Device

Elden Ring Recommended PC Specs

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core I7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070, 8GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega, 8GB

DirectX: DirectX 12

Storage: 60GB

Sound Card: Windows-Compatible Audio Device

These are official and probably won’t get adjusted.

Will Elden Ring Run On My PC?

You can use a simple tool to quickly find out if your computer is capable of running Elden Ring.

Websites like Can You Run It and PCGameBenchmark provide a quick and easy way to determine if your PC meets the minimum and/or recommended specs of a game.

Some of you might need to upgrade your video card. Many others will meet the thresholds with ease. If you’re unfamiliar with your computer’s internal specifications, or you don’t consider yourself an expert, these tools can save you some time.

What If My PC Doesn’t Meet the Elden Ring Specs?

We can’t tell you exactly will happen if your PC fails to meet the minimum requirements, but count on horrible performance that will, in a lot of cases, make the game virtually unplayable.

If you want to have the best possible experience on Windows PC, you’ll want to make sure your computer meets the recommended specifications.

While Elden Ring will work on PC’s that barely meet the minimum requirements, you probably won’t be able to run the game on its highest settings.

If you barely meet the threshold, be on the look out for deals on the parts you need as we approach the game’s release date on February 25th.

