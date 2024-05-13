Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update 2: What’s New

Bethesda’s pushed a new Fallout 4 patch today, it calls it Next-Gen Update 2, and the firmware is available to download right now.

Last week, the company said it would push a new Fallout 4 update to all platforms on May 13th and the company stuck to the game plan.

The Next-Gen Update 2 requires a fairly small download, it’s much smaller than the next-gen upgrade that was released in April, but some players may need to make room for the patch.

With that in mind, allow us to run down everything we currently know about the May Fallout 4 update for PlayStation, Xbox, and Windows.

Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update 2 Version

After downloading the Fallout 4 Next-Gen 2 update, the game should be version 1.10.765 if you are playing on an Xbox Series X. The version is different on other platforms.

Xbox Series S|X:1.10.765

PlayStation 5: 1.10.985

PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One: 1.10.984

You can check the version of Fallout 4 by heading into Settings from the main menu. Look in the bottom right corner for the version number and cross-check it with other players to ensure you’re running the most up-to-date version.

Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update 2 Download Size

The update requires a fairly large download across all platforms. On our Xbox Series X, we were prompted to download a 668MB file.

The size of the upgrade will vary from platform-to-platform and person-to-person. Those who haven’t kept up with the most recent Fallout 4 updates will see a much larger download size.

Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update 2 Features

Last week, Bethesda said the May update would include new options for graphics and performance settings as well as further fixes and improvements.

The company’s released the Next-Gen 2 update’s change log and here’s what’s new for Xbox, PlayStation, and Windows:



Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 Display Settings

Thanks to your feedback, we’ve been able to implement the ability to control your graphic fidelity and performance. We highly recommend you run with the default settings but now you can change your options to better fit your play style and display.



Frame Rate Target

Frame Rate Target allows you to choose between 30, 40, and 60 (default). It is important to note that to select 40, your display must be able to support 120hz.



Visual and Performance Prioritization

You can now choose between Visuals and Performance (default) while trying to maintain frame rate target. If you choose Frame Rate Target of 60, we recommend selecting Performance. Both modes may adjust internal resolution dynamically when scenes or action get heavier.

Bug Fixes

General stability improvements

Fixed visual issue with certain image spaces

Auto HDR is re-enabled (Xbox Series S|X)

Fixed issue where reserved space was not displayed correctly in load order menu (Xbox Series S|X)

Fixed issue with character name field when in widescreen mode. (PC)

Fixed an issue that occasionally caused bundles to not fully download and could cause a crash

Fixed an issue with material swaps

Fixed an issue with load order that would break DLC until a restart after downloading mods (PlayStation 5)

Fixed an issue that would occasionally cause a crash if you returned to the Main Menu with queued mods still downloading (PlayStation 5)

Fixed an issue that could cause the Creation Club menu to not appear (Microsoft Store)

Fixed a crash that could occur when connecting to the network after a suspend/resume with the network disabled (Xbox One)

Creations Fixes

Fixed missing art issue with certain Creations

What’s Next

It’s safe to assume the Next-Gen Update 2 will have problems of its own, but it’s unclear when, or if, Bethesda will release a new Fallout 4 update.

While we wait for a new update, players running into trouble should look for help on the Fallout Reddit and Bethesda’s Discord channel. The developer interacts with players on the official Discord.

We also have an aging guide that goes over fixes for common Fallout 4 problems that’s also worth a look.