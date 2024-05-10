New Fallout 4 Update Coming Monday, Will Fix Issues With Next-Gen Update

Bethesda’s announced plans to deliver a new Fallout 4 update for all platforms on Monday and the firmware should correct some of the problems caused by the game’s next-gen upgrade.

In late April, Bethesda rolled out the long-awaited Fallout 4 next-gen update. The patch was supposed to improve the game, and in many ways it did, but it also brought unintended performance issues, bugs, and glitches to the popular RPG.

Fortunately, Bethesda is working quickly to fix its mistakes and it plans to roll out a new patch, a May update if you will, on Monday.

The company hasn’t revealed the update’s change log or version number, we’ll get all that on Monday, but it says the update “will include new options for graphics and performance settings as well as further fixes and improvements.”

After the next-gen update’s release, Bethesda’s Discord server was full of complaints about various issues with the patch.

We saw, and continue to see, players voice their frustration with:

Installation issues

Problems with Steam Deck

Issues with mods

Crashes

In-game sluggishness

Pip-Boy glitches

After downloading the update on an Xbox Series X, our game continuously crashed on the main menu. We were able to fix the problem by downloading updates for the game’s DLC expansions.

While we wait for the update, players running into trouble should look for help on the Fallout Reddit and Bethesda’s Discord channel. The developer interacts with players on the official Discord.

We also have an aging guide that goes over fixes for common Fallout 4 problems that’s also worth a look.