Galaxy AI Update Live for Galaxy S23 & More, Here’s How Big It Is

As promised, Samsung’s now pushing its One UI 6.1 and Galaxy AI update to older Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Unsurprisingly, it’s a massive update.

Samsung said it would start pushing its One UI 6.1 update with Galaxy AI features to select Galaxy devices on March 28th and the company stuck to the plan.

The software update is now moving out to the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in select regions.

The roll out will take time so users who don’t see the update today will need to remain patient. The software will take several weeks to reach everyone.

Samsung says One UI 6.1/Galaxy AI will move out to unlocked versions of the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5 beginning in April. It will arrive on connected versions of Galaxy Tab S9 series in April.

Galaxy AI Update Download Size

The One UI 6.1/Galaxy AI update for these devices is massive. Literally.

Once the prompt appears, Galaxy users will encounter a 3GB download. This is a gigabyte larger than Samsung’s One UI 5.1 update from last year. It’s just as big as the initial Android 14 download was.

Galaxy users running out of space on their device may need to clear room for the software. Those who haven’t received the download prompt yet are encouraged to do some spring cleaning.

Galaxy AI Update Features

The Galaxy AI update’s download size isn’t surprising given what’s on board.

Samsung’s release notes for the software are substantial and they detail the wide range of features and enhancements on board.

Galaxy AI

Instantly search for anything on your screen

Circle to Search with Google lets you easily learn more about anything shown on your screen without switching apps. Just touch and hold the Home button or navigation handle, then circle anything on the screen to start a Google search.

Translate phone calls in real time

Need to call someone who doesn’t speak your language? No problem! Live translate provides real-time translation during calls. The other person on the call can hear what you say in their language, and you can hear their responses in your language. Translations will also appear on the screen.

Translate in-person conversations

The new Interpreter feature lets you translate a conversation any time you need to talk to someone who speaks another language. You can access Interpreter easily from the quick panel. Both people can hear translations read out loud in addition to reading them on the screen.

Translate text in pictures, signs, documents, and more

Instantly translate text wherever you find it. Just point your camera at the text you want to translate, then tap the T button to show more options. You can also translate text that appears in images in your Gallery.

Summarize and translate webpages

Get the information you need quickly by summarizing webpages with Browsing assist in Samsung Internet. You can reduce a long read into just the most important bullet points. You can also translate webpages into your language.

Note smarter, not harder

Note assist lets you do more than ever before in Samsung Notes. You can automatically format, summarize, correct, translate, and generate covers for your notes.

Automatically transcribe voice recordings

Use Transcript assist to convert recordings of meetings, lectures, voice memos, and more into text, then summarize them for quick review. You can even translate the transcripts and summaries to review them in other languages.

Do more with Samsung Keyboard

Change the tone of your writing to make it sound professional, casual, or ready to post on social media with Writing assist. You can also get spelling and grammar suggestions in addition to message translation in select chat and text messaging apps.

Reimagine your photos

Generative edit gives you more ways to edit your photos. You can move, remove, or resize the people and objects in your photos, then generate new background to fill in any missing pieces.

Generate unique wallpapers

Use Al to generate unique wallpapers for your Home screen and Lock screen. Just choose a few keywords and let the Al take care of the rest

Advanced intelligence settings

You have full control over which Al features you want to use and how they process your data. You can even block online processing of your data for all features with a single tap.

Create epic images

Effortlessly enhance your photos

Get special AI recommendations for enhancing your photos and videos. You’ll find options for adding star trails, long exposure, colorizing, and more. Suggestions appear when you tap the i button in Gallery.

Copy and paste from one image to another

Add a missing element to your picture. Just clip an object from an image in Gallery, then go to the image where you want to paste it and choose Paste from clipboard in the More options menu.

Easily create custom stickers

Creating custom stickers has never been easier. After you clip an image in Gallery, you can quickly turn it into a sticker and apply styles such as outline, cutout, vintage, and cartoon.

More accurate image clipping

Get exactly the area you need to clip without an unwanted parts. When you clip an image in Gallery, you have the option of editing the selected area before you save it so you can get your selection just right.

Improved Gallery search

The search screen has been redesigned to make it easier to use. Results are now categorized by type, such as people, places, albums, or stories.

Change playback speed

More videos now support changing the playback speed when you edit a video in Gallery. You can make your video play faster or slower in a specific section that you select or for the entire video.

Edit videos on multiple devices

You can now continue your edits on your phone, tablet, or PC. Export your Studio projects to a file that can be opened on other Galaxy devices.

Customize your Galaxy

New wallpaper editing features

Decorate your wallpaper however you like. When you select an image to use as your wallpaper, you can now apply frames and effects. When your wallpaper includes a person or animal, you can apply depth effects to make the subject stand out from the background.

More widgets for your Lock screen

Additional widgets are available for your Lock screen and Always On Display so you can quickly check useful information without unlocking your phone. The new widgets include Weather, Samsung Health, Battery, Reminder, Calendar, and Clock.

Customize alarm alerts

Use an image, video, or AR emoji to create your own custom alert screens for each alarm. You can even change the layout of where the alarm information appears on the screen.

More stickers to personalize your calendar

You can now add up to 2 stickers for each date on your calendar. Stickers for events are now shown next to the event name in Month view.

Revamped Calendar settings

Calendar settings have been reorganized to be more intuitive. You can also set background colors and images for full-screen calendar alerts.

Customize reminder alerts

Create the right background for each of your reminders. You can now set colors and background images for full-screen reminder alerts.

Do more with reminder categories

You can now choose a representative icon for each reminder category. You can also pin categories you use frequently to the top of the category list.

Turn modes on or off from the Home screen

Turn modes on and off more quickly than before. The new Mode widget lets you add modes directly to your Home screen.

Reorder your modes

You can now change the order that modes are listed on the Modes tab in Modes and Routines.

New routine conditions

You can now start a routine when an alarm of your choice starts ringing or when Smart View connects or disconnects.

Connect and share

Share with more devices

Quick Share has merged with Google’s Nearby Share. In addition to Galaxy devices, you can now share with other Android devices even without an internet connection.

Locate your devices

The new Samsung Find app lets you see where all your Galaxy devices are on a map any time. If you lose a device, additional features are available to help you find the device and protect your data.

Share your location with others

With Samsung Find, you can share your location with family, friends, or anyone that you trust. Share for a limited time or all the time. You’re always in control of who can see your location.

Broadcast sound with Auracast

Broadcast the sound from your phone so others can listen. Anyone nearby with a Bluetooth LE Audio device will be able to listen to your broadcast.

Sync Internet tab groups with other devices

Easily pick up where you left off during your last browsing session no matter which device you were using. Tab groups that you create on one device will appear in Samsung Internet on other Galaxy devices signed in to your Samsung account.

Protect your data

Enhanced data protection in Samsung Cloud

Rest assured that no one can access your data but you, even if there’s a data breach. You can turn on end-to-end encryption for data that’s synced with Samsung Cloud.

Fast and secure sign-ins with passkeys

Passkeys provide more security for web sign-ins without the need to remember complicated passwords. Use passkeys to sign in to supported websites with biometric authentication in Samsung Internet

Manage your health

Enhanced exercise experience

Compete against your past running results in Samsung Health to try to beat your previous time. You can also crop exercises after you finish to remove any unnecessary time at the beginning or end.

More options for daily activity targets

You now have more options for setting your daily activity targets in Samsung Health. lf a step goal doesn’t work for you, you can change to floors climbed or active hours instead

Improved cycle tracking

When you record your physical symptoms and moods, options you’ve used frequently in the past will appear at the top of the screen. You can also now set custom moods if the default options don’t match how you’re feeling.

Even more improvements

Easier to access Video call effects and Mic mode

Video call effects and Mic mode will now appear in the quick panel during voice and video calls so you can control how others see and hear you during calls. You can set a background color or image, focus on your voice by blocking background sounds, and more.

More information in the Weather widget

The weather widget will let you know when severe thunderstorms, snowfall, or other precipitation is on the forecast in your local area.

Voice input without leaving the keyboard

The keyboard now remains visible while using voice input so you can easily switch back to typing whenever you need to. Tap the mic button at the bottom of the screen to enter text using your voice at any time while using the keyboard.

Keyboard shortcut for split-screen view

Instantly snap an app to one side of the screen. If you’re using a physical keyboard, press the Cmd (Windows) key + Ctrl key + Left or Right arrow key.

Open all minimized apps at once

A new button lets you reopen all of the minimized apps at once when you have more than one pop-up window minimized.

Google search suggestions in Finder

When you search using Finder, you’ll also get suggested web searches from Google.

More ways to protect your battery

Choose from 3 different protection options to help extend your battery’s lifespan. Basic protection keeps your charge between 95% and 100%. Adaptive protection pauses charging while you’re asleep and finishes charging just before you wake up. You can also choose to limit the maximum charge to 80% for maximum protection.

According to Samsung MX CEO TM Roh, the company is exploring ways to bring AI features to older devices like the Galaxy S22 series, but nothing has been finalized yet.

Devices that launched prior to 2023 won’t get access to Samsung’s AI features and mid-range and low cost Galaxy models won’t either.