Samsung Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy Note 9: Worth the Upgrade?

This guide compares Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 to the older Galaxy Note 9 for those considering making the switch. Now that the Galaxy Note 9 is more than a year old, upgrading to Samsung’s new phone is something you should be thinking about.

Now that we know the Galaxy S20 (renamed from Galaxy S11) is coming in early February and in three different sizes. you’ll have a tough choice to make. And while the Galaxy Note 9 is still a great phone, a lot is changing this year.

Samsung made all the screens bigger, added more cameras, and extended battery life with the Galaxy S20 series. This comparison goes over all the areas that improved and what’s new so you know what to expect from the Galaxy S20.

The Galaxy S20 release event is set for February 11th

Samsung will debut three different Galaxy S20 models

The Galaxy S20+ is bigger than the Galaxy Note 9

Keep in mind that the Galaxy S20 isn’t official yet, so all of the information below comes from leaks, rumors, or sources that we trust. There is a chance that some of this info will change, like pricing or battery sizes, and we’ll update this post accordingly and as we learn more.

Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy Note 9: Specifications (Rumored)

Galaxy S20+ Galaxy Note 9 Screen Size 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Screen Resolution 3200 x 1440 & 120Hz 2960 x 1440 & Only 60Hz Storage & RAM 128GB & 12GB RAM 128GB & 6GB RAM Processor Snapdragon 865 or Samsung Exynos 995 Snapdragon 845 or Exynos 9810 Cameras 12MP main, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide lens, ToF 12MP main, 12MP telephoto Camera Features 3x optical zoom, 30x digital zoom, 8K 30 fps video, 960 fps slo-mo 2x optical zoom, Auto-HDR, 2K, OIS, panorama Front Camera 10 Megapixel 8 Megapixel Software Android 10 (One UI 2.0) Updated to Android 9/10 Battery Size 4,500 mAh 4,000 mAh Charging 25w Fast Charge & Fast Wireless Charging Fast Charging & Fast Wireless Charging Fingerprint Sensor Ultrasonic In-Display Sensor Rear physical fingerprint scanner MicroSD Yes Yes Other Details USB Type-C, WiFi 6, 5G, Stereo Sound, IP68 Water Resistant USB Type-C,Stereo Sound, IP68, 3.5mm headphone jack, S-Pen Price TBA (Expected $949) Launched at $999

Samsung will release three different Galaxy S20 models in 2020. The smallest and most affordable will be the 6.2-inch Galaxy S20. Then, expect a big 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+ and a massive 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. All three models will come with 5G, although we’re hearing 5G may be optional for the smaller two.

Looking over our specification chart above, you can easily tell that the Galaxy S20+ is a big upgrade in several key areas. From the display, twice as many cameras, a bigger battery, and more. Not to mention the fancy new 120Hz display, more RAM for improved performance, and the faster charging speeds which actually make a big difference in daily use.

Here’s more information and comparisons for each category receiving a big upgrade.

Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy Note 9: Display & Design

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 was the last Galaxy Note device that wasn’t huge. Since then, the Galaxy Note 10+ jumped to nearly 7-inches in size, and this new Galaxy S20 series is pretty big too. On the front, the design looks similar, but there are some important changes throughout.

Here’s where things get interesting. Overall, the Galaxy S20+ shouldn’t be that much bigger physically than the Galaxy Note 9, even though the screen is 6.7-inches. That’s thanks to the smaller bezels around the screen, and because Samsung put the front camera in the display, instead of above it. Letting them stretch the screen to the very top and bottom of the hardware. Basically, don’t worry about it being too big to hold.

Then, another big change is Samsung’s new 120Hz display technology. Following a trend of higher refresh rates like we saw from OnePlus and Google in 2019, the Galaxy S20 will have a high 120Hz refresh rate, up from 60Hz in the Galaxy Note 9. This allows the screen to refresh 120 times per second, which is twice as fast as older models like the Galaxy Note 9.

The higher refresh rate makes everything from apps, games and even the operating system look faster, feel faster, run smoothly, and just seem better. Remember how much better 120Hz and even 240Hz HDTVs looked a few years ago in your living room? That same type of quality and performance jump is happening on our phones.

Samsung Galaxy S20+: 6.7-inch, 120Hz, 3200 x 1440 Quad-HD AMOLED

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: 6.4inch, 60Hz, 2960 x 1440 Quad-HD AMOLED

Another thing you’ll notice right away is the camera cutout at the top middle of the phone. This is a small circle physically cut out of the screen for the front camera, instead of adding a notch like Apple or Google. This allows for a bigger screen that stretches to the top of the device without making the phone too big.

Most people with a Galaxy S10 or Note 10 got used to the camera cutout and don’t even notice it anymore, like me, so that’s nothing to worry about. Plus, this year the cutout is smaller and not nearly as noticeable, especially with a dark wallpaper.

Another aspect of the display that most people will be happy to hear is the screens won’t be quite as curved as previous years. Apparently, the Galaxy S20 screens are almost flat. This should help with durability and make it easier to use one-handed.

And finally, you’ll notice the Galaxy S20+ doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner on the back either. That’s because Samsung put that sensor inside the screen too, just like the front camera. Samsung is using ultrasonic fingerprint technology that can read the ridges of your fingerprint, accurately and securely, through the screen. It’s pretty neat and should work better than it did on the Galaxy S10 from 2019.

Overall the design isn’t crazy different, it’s just all cameras on the back, and nothing but screen on the front, with all the new technology packed under the screen.

Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy Note 9: Cameras

Perhaps the single biggest upgrade is in the camera department. While both the Galaxy S20+ and Note 9 have a 12MP main camera, the S20 camera is way better. Not to mention there are three other cameras on the back. If you loved the camera on your Galaxy Note, you’ll really want to get Samsung’s newest Galaxy.

Galaxy S20+: 12MP main, 64MP 3-10x telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide lens, ToF (Main sensor size is a bigger 1.8um) bigger is better

Galaxy Note 9: 12MP main camera, 12MP telephoto 2x optical zoom lens (Main sensor is 1.4um)

While the Galaxy Note 9 did have a second telephoto zoom lens, it wasn’t all that great plus you still got better photos from the main camera. It was just an option if you needed it. With the Galaxy S20 you have three different focal points, and all the cameras are upgraded and newer sensors we’ve never seen in a Galaxy phone.

The Galaxy S20 telephoto lens is a 3x optical and 10x digital zoom, which works great. We’ve even heard rumors of a new 100x “super-zoom” or space zoom feature. What you see above are the three main cameras, a ToF camera sensor, the flash and microphones. All said and done, the Galaxy S20+ looks like it’ll have an amazing set of cameras on it that can easily capture all of life’s moments.

Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy Note 9: Battery Life & Charging

The Galaxy Note 9 had decent battery life, but that’s one area that I think we can all agree needs to be better. Luckily for us, it looks like Samsung is finally taking battery life seriously. Looking at the spec sheet above you’ll notice that the battery is substantially bigger and the charging speed got an upgrade too. Both of these are important for day-to-day use.

Samsung Galaxy S20+: 4500 mAh (25w fast wired charging, fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging)

Galaxy Note 9: 4,000 mAh (Quick Charge 2.0 wired fast charging, fast wireless charging)

Not only is the battery quite a bit bigger, but the phone will recharge super fast. Samsung added its new 25w fast charging technology, and you’ll probably be able to recharge it even faster if you buy the optional Samsung 45w charging brick. We won’t know more about battery life until the Galaxy S20 arrives and we see how of a difference the screen and 5G make. Either way, we’re excited about this change.

Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy Note 9: Connectivity (5G)

Your internet speed for gaming, streaming videos, and other content is getting upgraded on the Galaxy S20 too. We’re talking about 5G of course. Samsung’s new phones have 5G speeds, which we all expected at this point.

That said, we’re not sure of all versions of the Galaxy S20 will come with 5G. It’s a huge talking point for carriers and the future that will replace 4G LTE, but the technology is still somewhat new. A few leaks suggest Samsung will actually release five different Galaxy S20 models as you can see below.

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

If this is true buyers will be able to choose between a Galaxy S20+ with 5G and one without. Honestly, I’d go without to get better battery life while waiting for 5G to mature as a platform. The tweet above suggests the regular Galaxy S20 and S20+ both come with 5G optional, while the massive Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G only comes as a 5G phone. However, a few other reports suggest US carriers like AT&T and Verizon only want to offer the 5G version.

We’re hoping consumers get to choose if they buy a 5G Galaxy S20, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Galaxy S20+ Release Date & Price

And finally, perhaps the most important question for you us “when can I buy the Galaxy S20+?” or “how much is the Galaxy S20+?” and we have a few of those answers. With all the upgrades this year you’ll want to think about trading in your Galaxy Note 9 for a new S20.

The Galaxy S20 launch event will take place on February 11th, with a release date later in the month. Our sources suggest February 28th for a global release date, with select regions receiving the phone a few weeks later into March around the 13th. Either way, we’ll know a lot more about these devices soon.

With a big screen and all those cameras don’t expect it to be cheap. That said, the smallest regular Galaxy S20 should be more affordable than you thought, plus you’ll be able to trade-in your Note 9 for at least a few hundred off.

Here’s what we’re expecting in terms of pricing for all three Galaxy S20 models and we’ll update this list once we can confirm prices.

Galaxy S20: $799 (or $850)

Galaxy S20+: $949

Galaxy S20 Ultra: $1,049 or $1,149

As a comparison, the Galaxy Note 9 was $999 when it came out in 2018, depending on which carrier you got it from. Basically, the Galaxy S20+ is about the same price yet delivers upgrades in almost every aspect of the device that you’ll surely enjoy.

And, for those that have owned the Galaxy Note 9 for over a year, now is a good time to upgrade before the phone starts getting too old, running slow, or loses too much trade-in value.

Final Thoughts

In closing, keep in mind that this information could change a little bit by the time these phones arrive, especially those suggested prices. However, based on everything we’ve seen so far, not to mention the level of upgrades across the board, you’ll probably want to get the Galaxy S20 no matter what. We’ll have more information after February 11th when Samsung announces the Galaxy S20, so stay tuned for any and all news.

There are also a few other small improvements like a better front-facing camera, and it runs the latest Android 10 software. On the other side, you’ll be losing the 3.5mm headphone jack if you upgrade. If that’s important to you, get ready to buy some wireless headphones.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 looks like a great phone that buyers will enjoy. We think it’s worth waiting for, and we think it’s worth buying over the Galaxy S10 even though that phone will likely have heavy discounts once the S20 arrives.