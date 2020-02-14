Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10: Which One to Buy?

This guide compares Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S20 to the older Galaxy S10 for potential buyers trying to decide which phone to buy. The Galaxy S10 is an excellent phone with plenty to offer along with a new lower price tag, but you should still consider the Galaxy S20.

Samsung made all the screens bigger, added more cameras, and extended battery life with the Galaxy S20 series. Here’s what you need to know, what’s different, and what to expect when you buy one of these awesome phones.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

The Galaxy S20 release date is March 6th

Samsung is offering three different models, all bigger than the S10

They’re really expensive, and the Galaxy S10 got a price cut

Galaxy S20 Galaxy S10 Screen Size 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED Screen Resolution 3200 x 1440 & 120Hz 3040 x 1440 & Only 60Hz Storage & RAM 128GB & 8-12GB RAM 128GB & 8GB RAM Processor Snapdragon 865 or Samsung Exynos 995 Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 Cameras 12MP main, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide lens, ToF 12MP main, 12MP telephoto, 16MP ultra wide-angle lens Camera Features 3x optical zoom, 30x digital zoom, 8K 30 fps video, 960 fps slo-mo 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom, 4k, 960 fps slo-mo Front Camera 10 Megapixel 10 Megapixel Software Android 10 (One UI 2.0) Updated to Android 10 Battery Size 4,000 mAh 3,400 mAh Charging & Wireless Charging 25w Fast Charge & Fast Wireless Charging 15w Fast Charging & Fast Wireless Charging Fingerprint Sensor Ultrasonic In-Display Sensor Older Ultrasonic In-Display Sensor MicroSD Expansion Yes Yes Other Details USB Type-C, WiFi 6, 5G, Stereo Sound, IP68 Water Resistant USB Type-C, WiFi 6, Stereo Sound, IP68, 3.5mm headphone jack Price $999 Launched at $899

Samsung released three different Galaxy S20 models again this year. The smallest and most affordable is the 6.2-inch Galaxy S20. Then, there’s a bigger 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+ and a massive 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. All three models will come with 5G no matter what, at least in the United States.

After looking at the detailed spec sheet above, the Galaxy S10 and S20 are closer than you probably expected. Samsung added a bigger screen with a high refresh rate, newer internals, improved the cameras then packed in a big battery cell to make up for the larger display and 5G. If you already have the Galaxy S10 it isn’t a very big upgrade, but for those with older phones, you’ll seriously want to consider the new Galaxy S20.

The most important changes are to the screen, cameras, then battery life and charging speeds. So, here’s more info for each of those categories.

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10: Display & Design

At first glance these two screens might seem similar, only the Galaxy S20 is a little bigger, but there are actually a few big differences.

The first one being Samsung’s new 120Hz display technology. Following a trend of higher refresh rates like we saw from OnePlus and Google in 2019, the Galaxy S20 packs a high 120Hz refresh rate, up from 60Hz in the Galaxy S10. This allows the screen to refresh 120 times per second, twice as often as previous models, making everything look and feel smooth, fast, and fluid. It also has a faster 240Hz touch response rate, which will help with gaming and such.

Samsung Galaxy S20: 6.2-inch, 120Hz, 3200 x 1440 Quad-HD AMOLED

6.2-inch, 120Hz, 3200 x 1440 Quad-HD AMOLED Samsung Galaxy S10: 6.1-inch, 60Hz, 3140 x 1440 Quad-HD AMOLED

Another thing you’ll notice right away is the camera cutout at the top middle of the phone. This is a small circle physically cut out of the screen for the front camera, instead of adding a notch like Apple or Google.

Some love it, some hate it, but this year it’s smaller, less noticeable, and in the center instead of off to the side like the Galaxy S10 shown above. Samsung had to move the clock and date last year to make room, but this year that isn’t a problem with the camera in the middle.

Then, the last aspect of the design is something most people will be happy to hear. The Galaxy S20 screen isn’t as curved as the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 lineup. It’s actually almost flat. This change makes the phone more durable, prevents accidental screen touches, and will help with accessories like screen protectors and cases.

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10: Cameras

The improvement buyers will use the most is in the camera department, as Samsung has worked very hard to make the Galaxy S20 camera best-in-class. Even though the “megapixel” numbers don’t look much different, the Galaxy S20 sensors bigger and much improved. Plus, if you skip the S10 and choose the Galaxy S20 you’re getting a quad-camera setup.

Galaxy S20: 12MP main, 64MP 3-30x telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide lens, ToF (Main sensor size is a bigger 1.8um) bigger is better

12MP main, 3-30x telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide lens, ToF (Main sensor size is a bigger 1.8um) bigger is better Galaxy S10: 12MP main, 12MP 2x telephoto, 16MP ultra-wide lens (Main sensor is 1.4um)

Samsung is using an upgraded yet similar main camera as previous models, which takes great photos already. The telephoto lens is a 3x optical and 30x digital zoom, instead of only 2x on the Galaxy S10, which is a huge difference.

Basically, you can zoom in further with better results and clearer photos. Plus, thanks to a 64MP telephoto lens Samsung is now able to offer 8k video recording on the Galaxy S20.

If you’re coming from something like a Galaxy S8 or S9, it’s worth waiting and paying a little more for the Galaxy S20. If you don’t need all those bells and whistles though, the Galaxy S10 still takes amazing photos and videos.

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10: Connectivity (5G)

One thing you might want to consider is 5G connectivity. While this isn’t a huge deal right now, it will be later this year and in 2021. The Galaxy S10 doesn’t have 5G, unless you buy a specific model with 5G. Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 lineup all come with 5G built-in, which makes them more future-proof.

While this could hurt battery life, it also means the Galaxy S20 will be capable of faster internet speeds better for streaming and gaming, among other things.

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10: Battery Life & Charging

Another big difference on the spec sheet you might have noticed was in the battery and charging category. Thanks to a bigger screen with a higher refresh rate and 5G Samsung needed to throw a bigger battery in these phones. Not to mention most of the competition started adding bigger batteries or faster charging, so Samsung needs to keep up.

Samsung Galaxy S20: 4000 mAh (25w fast wired charging, fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging)

4000 mAh (25w fast wired charging, fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging) Galaxy S10: 3,400 mAh (15w fast wired charging, fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging)

Clearly, the Galaxy S20 has a substantially bigger battery than the S10 did last year, which is a big deal. Keep in mind that the bigger 120Hz screen and 5G might drain the juice fast, making them similar in terms of “overall battery life” but we’ll have to wait and see.

Galaxy S20 Release Date & Price

And finally, perhaps the most important question for you us “when can I buy the Galaxy S20?” and how much will it cost? The Galaxy S10 is still a great option, on sale all the time, and you can buy it right here. Samsung pulled an Apple, too, and lowered the price of last years model across the board.

The Galaxy S20 release date is March 6th, and you’ll have to save up your pennies to buy one. Here’s how much they cost, although most people will just make monthly payments to a carrier for it.

Galaxy S20: $999

Galaxy S20+: $1,199

Galaxy S20 Ultra: $1,399

As a comparison, the Galaxy S10 was $899 when it came out in 2019, so these have a big premium for the features offered. That said, Samsung is now asking only $749 for the Galaxy S10, and $849 for the bigger Galaxy S10+, making it potentially the best phone to buy right now.

Final Thoughts

In closing, we want to mention a few other small changes. Samsung added a better 10MP front-facing camera, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and more. Everything is better, basically. On the flip side, you’ll be losing the 3.5mm headphone jack if you upgrade. If that’s important to you, get ready to buy some wireless headphones.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a great phone that buyers will absolutely love. We think it’s worth buying over the Galaxy S10 even though that phone is seeing several heavy discounts now that the Galaxy S20 is here. If you have a little extra money though, the Galaxy S10+ is a compelling option too.

Either option you choose, you’ll have an excellent phone with great cameras, plenty of features and the latest version of Android. You really can’t go wrong with either of these devices.

So, choose what’s right for you and enjoy it.