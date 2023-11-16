When Will the Galaxy S21 Get Android 14?

With the Galaxy S23 Android 14 roll out picking up steam and the Galaxy S22’s update rolling out, we want to take a look at what to expect from the Galaxy S21 Android 14 update’s release.

The Galaxy S21 Android 14/One UI 6 update is currently in beta testing in the United States and several other regions. The software has been in testing since mid-October.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed a release date for the Galaxy S21’s upgrade, but we expect Android 14/One UI 6 to reach the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra before the end of the year.

Samsung’s currently testing the fourth version of the Galaxy S21 Android 14 beta. The firmware rolled out to beta testers on November 16th.

We could see a couple more betas before the software is stable enough to push to the public, but don’t expect the beta to go on for too much longer.

The Galaxy S22 series only saw four betas before the stable release started moving out and we could see the same for the Galaxy S21 series.

Given the Galaxy S21’s status as a former flagship and a popular device, it should be pretty high up on the totem pole when it comes to Samsung’s roll out. The devices might not be next in line, but they should be close.

A Samsung community manager recently said the company’s target date for the Galaxy S21’s Android 14 roll out is November 20th. He said the target date for the Galaxy S22 series was November 15th and he only missed it by a day.

Last year, Android 13 and One UI 5 started rolling out to the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy Note 20 series in early November. The year before that, Android 12 hit the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Note 20 series in December.

Everything is dependent on the software’s performance in testing, but our best guess right now is that Samsung will push the Galaxy S21 Android 14 update later on this month. If not November, early December.

Now keep in mind, if Samsung does push the software in November, it probably won’t land for every single Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra model this month.

Samsung’s Android roll outs take time and timing varies by region and carrier and some models may not get their upgrade until next year.