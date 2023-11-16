Galaxy S22 Android 14 Roll Out Begins

As expected, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Android 14/One UI 6 roll out has begun though the release is extremely limited right now.

According to a trusted source, Samsung has begun pushing the Galaxy S22’s stable Android 14 software to Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra users in Europe.

The firmware is currently moving out to users who participated in the Galaxy S22’s Android 14 beta program though it should expand to non-beta users in the near future if its performance holds up.

Galaxy S22 users eligible for the update will see aa 300MB download though we expect the software to command a 3GB download for Galaxy S22 users outside of the beta program.

Samsung’s Android 14 update is a substantial upgrade for Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra models because it delivers the company’s new One UI 6. You can learn more about the changes in our guide.

As for the company’s other Android 14 releases, users are currently testing the software on a range of devices including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy A54, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A52s, Galaxy A34, Galaxy F23, and the Galaxy M23 5G.

We expect Android 14 updates for these devices to follow the Galaxy S22’s in the coming days so owners of these models should keep an eye out for an upgrade in November and December.