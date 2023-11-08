When Will the Galaxy S22 Get Android 14?

Now that Samsung’s pushing Android 14 and One UI 6 to the Galaxy S23 users, we’ve been getting questions about the Galaxy S22 Android 14 update and its release.

As of right now, the Galaxy S22 Android 14/One UI 6 update is in beta testing. The software is available to try in several regions including the United States. The software’s been in testing since September 19th.

Samsung hasn’t announced when it plans to pull the software out of testing, but we expect it to roll out before the end of the year.

Let’s start with what we know for sure. Samsung’s currently on its third version of the Galaxy S22 Android 14 beta. That version of the software rolled out in late October.

And while the company didn’t mention anything in the update’s change log, Samsung said it would incorporate feedback from the Galaxy S23’s ninth, and final, Android 14 beta into the firmware.

This is good news because it should help with the software’s overall development and speed up the stable release for Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra users around the world.

We don’t expect Samsung to release nine iterations of the Galaxy S22 Android 14 beta. We could certainly see a couple more releases before the software is ready, but don’t expect the beta to go on for too much longer.

Given the Galaxy S22’s status as last year’s Galaxy S flagship, it should, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, be next in line for Android 14 and One UI 6.

Samsung’s software roll outs are more unpredictable than Apple’s, but we can still draw upon history to set some expectations.

If we go back to last year, the Galaxy S22 series, which were Samsung’s flagships at the time, started getting Android 13 and One UI 5 in late October. Samsung pushed Android 14 and One UI 6 to the Galaxy S23 series in late October.

The Galaxy S21 series, the company’s flagship models from 2021, followed the Galaxy S22 series and started getting Android 13 in early November.

Of course, everything is dependent on how software performs in testing, but our best guess right now, based on history and what we know about the beta, is that Samsung will push the Galaxy S22 Android 14 update later on this month.

Now keep in mind, if Samsung does push the update in November, it doesn’t mean every single Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra will get the upgrade in that window.

Samsung’s Android roll outs take time and timing varies by region and carrier.