Galaxy S22 Issues Continue to Pile Up

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra users are complaining about a variety of bugs and performance issues as we push into the summer months.

Over the past month or so, we’ve been tracking Galaxy S22 issues in an effort to spread awareness and help users struggling find solutions.

Last month, Samsung pushed One UI 6.1 and its May 2024 update to the Galaxy S22 series. The software, which is still rolling out, delivers new features and important under-the-hood improvements.

And while some users haven’t run into problems on Samsung’s latest firmware, some Galaxy S22 users have. And they’ve been vocal on social media sites like Reddit.

The issues plaguing the Galaxy S22 range from minor bugs and annoyances to major problems like abnormal battery drain and busted connectivity.

Here are some of the more glaring Galaxy S22 issues we’ve seen emerge in the past three weeks or so:

These are just examples and there are plenty of other complaints on social media, carrier forums, and Samsung’s own Community forums.

Galaxy S22 Ultra users running older Android 14 builds may want to upgrade to new firmware if an upgrade is available. The company’s May update could help.

Those who don’t want to upgrade to new software, and those running into issues on the latest version of Android 14, will need to track down fixes or get into contact with support while we wait for Samsung to release new firmware.

Samsung push new software to the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra series very soon. The company recently confirmed its June 2024 update. The software isn’t moving out to Galaxy devices yet, but that will change shortly.

The company might not call out specific bug fixes in the June 2024 update’s release notes but new software always has the potential to fix bugs and performance problems.

Carriers like Fido, Telus, and Vodafone keep their customers informed about incoming software updates. If your carrier has a similar schedule available, keep an eye on it for info about timing.