Here’s When the Galaxy S23 AI Update Should Start Rolling Out

Samsung promised to start pushing its One UI 6.1/Galaxy AI update to older Galaxy models before the end of March and it looks like we now have a potential date for the initial release.

As of right now, the One UI 6.1 update and its Galaxy AI features is only available on three devices (Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra). That should change this week.

According to Samsung China, via TarunVats, the company will start pushing the One UI 6.1 update to the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra starting March 28th.

While this is the expectation, everything is dependent on testing which means we could see the software land sooner, or later, than March 28th.

It’s unclear if this on pertains to the software’s deployment in China. That being said, we expect the roll out to take several weeks as Samsung works to deliver the software and its changes to Galaxy S23 models all over the world.

In addition to the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung will push Galaxy AI updates to the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will get the full suite of Galaxy AI features from the Galaxy S24 series. Other devices may see limitations.

Samsung’s reportedly testing One UI 6.1 on older models like the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy A54, but it’s unclear when the software will reach these devices.

The One UI 6.1 update is loaded up with a suite of AI features that Samsung’s dubbed Galaxy AI. These range from generative AI models for the keyboard to improvements to Samsung Notes to live translate to AI generated wallpapers.