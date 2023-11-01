Galaxy S23 Users Running Into Problems With Android 14

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Android 14 update went through a lengthy beta process, but issues have slipped into the company’s official release.

In October, Samsung pulled the Galaxy S23’s Android 14/One UI 6 software out of beta testing and started pushing it to select model in select regions.

The firmware is currently rolling out to Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 models in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. And now that the roll out is picking up speed, we’re starting to get feedback from those who have transitioned from Android 13 to Android 14.

Some of the feedback is good. Galaxy S23 owners are reporting better performance including better battery life and improved speeds. On the other hand, we’re also hearing about bugs and performance issues.

We haven’t heard about any major widespread issues impacting the software yet which is a good sign. That being said, the roll out is still in the early stages, and we expect the list of complaints to grow as the company’s roll out expands to new countries including the United States.

Thus far, we’ve seen complaints about abnormal battery drain, black screen issues, ghost touches on the device’s display, various apps crashing including Messenger, and sound issues.

Galaxy S23 users are also complaining about the design changes Samsung’s made to One UI with the new font style at the forefront of the critiques.

It’s important to note that growing pains are normal after a company releases a new operating system. While some bugs and glitches will require a bug fix from Samsung down the road, many others will dissipate after a few days of use.

Samsung and its carrier partners will work to tackle many of the initial problems plaguing the operating system. These fixes will come on board new software updates in the weeks ahead.

The company pushes monthly security patches to the Galaxy S23 series and these software updates could help to stabilize your phone’s performance on Android 14.

Some carriers, like Fido, Telus, and Vodafone, offer an Android update schedule to keep their customers informed about upcoming Android software updates.

Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra users dealing with Android 14 problems should keep an eye on these schedules for information about upcoming fixes.

Users who can’t wait for Samsung’s next version of Android 14 should reach out to the company’s customer support line for assistance.