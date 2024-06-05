Galaxy S24 Issues Continue to Frustrate Users

As we push into June, we’ve been tracking the issues plaguing the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The devices are seemingly plagued by a variety of bugs and performance problems and they’ve been frustrating users in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Last month, Samsung started pushing its May 2024 update to Galaxy S24 models. The software, which is still moving out, delivers important security patches to the company’s flagship phones.

It also, according to complaints we’ve seen from Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra users, has brought problems to the devices.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen users provide feedback on social media sites like Reddit as well as community forums for popular carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Many of the complaints are about minor bugs and glitches, but other problems we’ve seen reported are far more problematic.

Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra users who are running older software may want to upgrade to the latest firmware if an update is available.

Users who don’t want to upgrade and those running into issues on the latest Android 14 build, will need to track down fixes or get into contact with support while we wait for Samsung to release new software.

Fortunately, we should see Samsung push new software to the Galaxy S24 series shortly. The company recently confirmed the June 2024 update.

The software isn’t moving out to Galaxy devices yet, but the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra should be near the front of the line.

While Samsung might not call out specific bug fixes in the update’s release notes, new software always has the potential to squash bugs and alleviate performance problems.

Carriers like Fido, Telus, and Vodafone in Australia keep their customers informed about incoming software updates. If your carrier has a similar schedule available, you might want to keep an eye on it for more info about timing.

Samsung’s also started testing a larger Galaxy S24 update and it’s expected to bring fixes for the camera.

Galaxy S24 users have complained about a variety of camera problems since launch including overexposure, motion blur, and grainy images and this update may fix some of these issues.

The update is expected to roll out in July.