Grand Theft Auto VI Name All But Confirmed

In what should come as a surprise to no one, Grand Theft Auto VI will almost certainly be the name of the next Grand Theft Auto game from Rockstar.

Up until now, Rockstar has referred to its next game as the “next Grand Theft Auto.” That will change on December 5th when the company rolls out the game’s first trailer.

Thanks to a new page on Rockstar’s website, the name of the next Grand Theft Auto has seemingly been confirmed as “Grand Theft Auto VI” meaning the company will continue using roman numerals for the title.

All will be revealed at 9AM Eastern when Rockstar releases the first GTA VI trailer. The trailer will apparently last for a minute and 31 seconds and should confirm the game’s setting, scale, and more.

Thanks to numerous leaks over the years, it’s clear the game will take place in Rockstar’s version of Miami, dubbed Vice City. We’ve also heard the game will put players into the shoes of two protagonists, one male and one female.

It’s unclear if the trailer will confirm the game’s release date which is currently rumored for both 2024 and 2025. GTA V’s first trailer didn’t confirm a specific release date.

Well-known leaker Tez2 claims the game’s release for Windows will lag behind the release date for Xbox Series X, Series S, and PS5.

That has unfortunately become a trend in recent years and it wouldn’t be the first Grand Theft Auto to get a delayed release on Windows.

While GTA 5 was released for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 on September 17th, 2013, but it didn’t arrive on Windows until April 14th, 2015.

