When Will Rockstar Release GTA 6? Here’s What We Know

After Rockstar’s announcement this week, it’s time to address the million dollar question: When will the company release GTA 6? Here’s what we know right now.

Earlier this week, Rockstar announced plans to release the first GTA 6 trailer in December. The release coincides with the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games.

Rockstar co-founder Sam Houser, who signed off on the announcement, didn’t provide an exact date, but it will drop sometime early next month.

While the teaser trailer will provide more clarity about the highly anticipated title, it’s unclear if it will provide gamers with a release date. It may not.

Rockstar announced GTA 5 on October 25th, 2011 and released a trailer a few days later on November 2nd. The trailer, which you can view above, didn’t provide a release date for the game.

The company didn’t release GTA 5 until September 17th, 2013. When you count up the days between the announcement an GTA 5’s release, that’s 693 days, or 1 year, 10 months, and 23 days.

In other words, while we will learn more about GTA 6 next month, there’s no guarantee the game’s release is close. It may not even launch in 2024.

So, when will Rockstar release GTA 6? Let’s take a look at every credible piece of information we’ve seen thus far.

Earlier this year, the game’s publisher, Take-Two Interactive, hinted at the GTA 6 release date in a press release.

According to Take-Two, the game will probably arrive sometime between April 2024 and March 2025. The company says FY 2025 is a “highly anticipated year.”

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick reiterated this in comments made to VentureBeat. Zelnick says Take-Two is positioning its “business for a significant inflection point in fiscal 2025” and that he expects “record levels of operating performance” in fiscal 2025 which, again, stretches from April 2024 to March 2025.

So what else do we know about GTA 6’s release date?

Microsoft, in response to a UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation, stated the “highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to be released in 2024.”

Leaker Tom Henderson says Rockstar is aiming to release the game in 2024, but that a delay pushing the game into 2025 is in the realm of possibility.

Tez2, a well-known source for Grand Theft Auto news, claims some “devs expect the release window” to come in 2025. They believe a spring release is currently “expected” for the game but that it could get pushed into the fall given what happened with Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5.

In July 2022, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier said the game’s release date was at least two years away. Schreier broke the news regarding the GTA 6 trailer.

The big picture is still a bit blurry, but it’s clear Take-Two and Rockstar are currently planning to release the game by the spring of 2025.

A release in 2024 is certainly in play right now, but Rockstar, a company notorious for delays, could opt to release the game in 2025 if additional polish is needed.

Tez2 claims we may see the game’s release for Windows lag behind the release date for consoles. That has unfortunately become a trend in recent years and it wouldn’t be the first Grand Theft Auto to get a delayed release on Windows.

While GTA 5 was released for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 on September 17th, 2013, but it didn’t arrive on Windows until April 14th, 2015.

Let’s see what happens in December.