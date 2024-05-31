GTA 6 for PC: Rockstar Will Make Announcements in “Due Time”

When Rockstar announced Grand Theft Auto 6, it confirmed a release for consoles but not PC. The game is still unconfirmed for PC, but Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick says Rockstar will “make more announcements in due time.”

Rockstar’s first GTA 6 trailer confirmed the game for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5. It also confirmed the game’s release date for 2025.

A release on PC, while expected, was left out of the initial announcement which has obviously struck a chord in the PC gaming community.

Rockstar remains tight-lipped about its plans, but Strauss recently answered questions about the lack of an announcement and whether we’ll get one down the road.

During a recent interview (transcribed by VGC) at the TD Cowen conference, Strauss says the lack of an announcement is not something that could be set in stone as near as I could tell, because the only thing that happens after the lack of an announcement is an announcement, I suppose, or a continuing lack of an announcement, I guess that could happen too. It doesn’t seem to me that either would be set in stone.”

He also stated that “Rockstar has an approach to platforms which we’ve seen before, and they will make more announcements in due time. I do believe that the right strategy for our business is to be where the consumer is, and historically what this company has done is address consumers anywhere they are, on any platform that makes sense, over time.”

It’s a lot of corporate speak and doesn’t confirm anything, but if you read between the lines a bit, it’s clear Rockstar intends to bring GTA 6 to PC at some point.

Rockstar has a history of bringing games to PC after they are released for consoles. GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and other games like L.A. Noire launched on console first.

GTA 5: Arrived on PS3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013

Arrived on PS3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013 GTA 5: Arrived on PS4 and Xbox One in November 2014

Arrived on PS4 and Xbox One in November 2014 GTA 5: Arrived on PC on April 2015

Arrived on PC on April 2015 Red Dead Redemption 2: Arrived on consoles in October 2018

Arrived on consoles in October 2018 Red Dead Redemption 2: Arrived on PC in November 2019

Red Dead Redemption 2’s release saw a much smaller gap between releases, but PC owners still had to wait over a year to play it.

We don’t know how Rockstar will handle GTA 6, but given that it should land for consoles in the fall of 2025, we may see it arrive on PC in 2026.