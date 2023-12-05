GTA 6: No PC Release Date, No Xbox One or PS4

Information about GTA 6 continues to emerge and the latest is bad news for PC players and those that haven’t upgraded to a PS5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S.

On the heels of the first GTA 6 trailer comes new information about GTA 6’s release. If you’ve been following the rumors, the news shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

Take-Two’s press release about Grand Theft Auto VI’s arrival has two glaring omissions: A release date for Windows PC and any mention of the PS4 and Xbox One.

The announce states that Take-Two and Rockstar are proud to announce that “Grand Theft Auto VI is coming to PlayStation 5 computer entertainment systems and Xbox Series X|S games and entertainment systems in 2025.”

Leaks suggested GTA 6 would skip the last-generation consoles from Microsoft and Sony and that appears to be the case.

We also heard the game’s release date for PC would lag behind the release for consoles and that appears to be true as well. It also wouldn’t be the first time this has happened to a Grand Theft Auto game.

GTA 5 was released for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 on September 17th, 2013, but it didn’t arrive on Windows until April 14th, 2015.

Rockstar’s latest entry in the long-running GTA series will take place in a fictionalized version of Florida and will feature two protagonists.