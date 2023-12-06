8 Things to Know After the First GTA 6 Trailer

The first GTA 6 trailer is only 90 seconds long, but it still revealed quite a bit about the next Grand Theft Auto.

Rockstar’s first GTA 6 trailer has already amassed over 100 million views and that number will surely climb in the months ahead as anticipation mounts.

Expectations for the next GTA are unsurprisingly high and in true Rockstar fashion, the company delivered a fantastic teaser. We’ve only seen snippets, but the game looks incredible.

So what did we learn about the game from the first trailer? There are a ton of easter eggs, but here are perhaps the most important tidbits fans of the series, and newcomers, should know after watching it.

Release Window

First and perhaps foremost, the trailer revealed GTA 6’s release window. It did not, however, reveal the a specific release date which means it’s up in the air.

GTA 6 will arrive sometime in 2025 and Rockstar may be targeting a release in the spring of 2025.

The company is notorious for pushing its projects back so there’s always a chance it gets bumped into the fall to avoid crunch and add additional polish.

For more about the GTA 6 release date, check out our guide.

Leonida

Unsurprisingly, GTA 6 looks like it will offer a massive sandbox for players to play in and said sandbox will be based on the state of Florida.

Of course, Rockstar isn’t calling the setting Florida. Instead, it’s called Leonida. The trailer revealed several different locales including beaches, swamps, and cities.

Vice City

Like GTA 5, GTA 6 will include at least one huge city. And if you’ve followed the rumors and/or watched the trailer, you know that it’s Vice City aka Miami.

There will of course be others. According to Bloomberg, Rockstar may add to the map over time, kind of like how Fortnite’s map continually evolves.

The report suggests that in an effort to avoid employee crunch, Rockstar plans to “continually update the game over time, adding new missions and cities on a regular basis.”

That being said, you can expect a huge world from the start with, as Bloomberg adds, “more interior locations than previous Grand Theft Auto games.”

Lucia & Jason

The trailer introduced us to the game’s protagonists. Lucia is the woman prominently featured in the trailer and it appears the game may start with her fresh out of prison.

The other character is Jason who will likely serve as her love interest in a Bonnie and Clyde type scenario. We imagine both will be playable characters and the next GTA 6 trailer will probably focus more on him as we only got a snippet in the first one.

PS4 & Xbox One

Bad news for those still holding onto Xbox One’s and PS4’s. GTA 6 won’t be coming to those platforms.

Thus far, Rockstar has confirmed the game for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5. This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, but it may be a bit jarring for those still gaming on last-generation systems.

No PC Release Date

That 2025 release date is for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5. Rockstar didn’t mention Windows PC which means a release is likely further out. This isn’t surprising either.

GTA 5 was released for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 on September 17th, 2013, but it didn’t arrive on Windows until April 14th, 2015.

And Rockstar’s most recent epic, Red Dead Redemption 2, landed on Windows PC a year after it arrived for Xbox and PlayStation.

No GTA 6 Pre-Orders Yet

The game is confirmed, the first trailer is out, we have a release window, but the game isn’t up for pre-order yet.

If the early 2025 release date holds, pre-orders will probably kick off in the latter half of next year. If it gets delayed, they may not start until 2025.

For more about the timing of GTA 6 pre-orders, check out our guide.

Soundtrack

If you’re curious about the song playing in the background of the trailer, it’s called “Love Is A Long Road” by Tom Petty. It was released back in 1989.

Rockstar games are known for their fantastic music and we expect GTA 6 to carry the torch.

If you want to learn more about GTA 6, head on over to our full length roundup.