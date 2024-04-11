Here’s How Long You Have to Return a New iPhone

While most of the questions we get from friends, family, and readers are about issues with their iPhone, another prominent one is about Apple’s iPhone return policy.

Recently, a friend of mine who bought an iPhone 15 asked me how long he had to return the device to Apple if he decided he didn’t want or need the device. I told him, and I figured I’d tell you too. After all, that’s why you’re here.

If you purchase a new iPhone from Apple, and you want to return it for whatever reason, you can exchange it or return it, with receipt in hand, within 14 days of the date you received the product from Apple.

Not a week, not a week, not a year. 14 days. This isn’t Costco or REI.

Your device also must be in its original condition which means it can’t have any visible scratches or other wear and tear though in some cases, the company may accept it anyway.

You’ll also need all of the original packaging including the parts and accessories that came with the phone in the box.

iPhone Refund Policy

There are also some additional caveats you should be aware of before you attempt to return your new iPhone. Again, this is for Apple. If you bought your iPhone via a carrier or retailer, their policy may be different.

You can only return a new iPhone in the country where you bought it.

If the device was $750 or more, and you want cash, Apple send you a refund check within 10 business days.

If you return a device with a gift receipt, you will get an Apple Gift Card.

If you paid with your Apple Account balance, Apple will refund the portion paid to your Apple Account or with an Apple Gift Card.

Before you exchange or return your iPhone, make sure you factory reset it. This will clear all of your information from the phone and return it to the state it was in when you unboxed it.

If you need to return your iPhone to an Apple Store, you can find the nearest location to you on Apple’s website. Good luck.