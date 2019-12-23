Gaming
How Long Will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Take to Download
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a massive game that is going to take up a lot of space on your Xbox One, PS4 or PC. If you get this game as a gift, you’ll want to make sure that you spend some time installing it before you sit down to play.
On the Xbox One, you can expect the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare download to be 120GB in size if you buy digitally. If you buy the game on disk, you will need to install 87GB of downloads before you can play. These numbers may be a little higher with several updates in place since the release, but they are in the ballpark.
There are an impressive number of game modes, a new story mode and a lot of content to download on day one, so strap in and prepare to wait for a long download process.
Since we know the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare size, we can break down what you can expect. Keep in mind that this is a large game and the time will depend on your Internet connection speed and the servers.
Task
Time
Make Room on Your Console
10-30 Minutes
Main Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Download
1-4 Hours
|Additional Modern Warfare Downloads
|1-3 Hours
Total Download Time
1-8 Hours
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Download Size
If you buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare digitally, you can expect a 120.7 GB download on the Xbox One and a similar size on the PS4. This is split up into five parts and if you want to play multiplayer, you should be able to get started with only two downloads complete. Here are the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare download parts and sizes’
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 75.4GB
- Campaign Pack 1 – 11.1 GB
- Campaign Pack 2 – 15.6GB
- Multiplayer Pack – 5.9GB
- Special Ops Pack 1 – 12.5GB
If you download the main Call of Duty: Modern Warfare download and then the Multiplayer Pack, you should be able to get started with about an 80 GB download. On the Xbox One, you can prioritize the Multiplayer Pack by selecting it, otherwise, the console will download the campaign packs first.
You’ll need to make sure that you have at least 120GB of space on your console, and in most cases, you need a little more room on the console to handle the actual installation. Plan on keeping at least 150GB open on your console to be safe. You may need to clear up some room or look for an external drive. You can pick up a 4TB drive on Amazon for under $100.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Download Time
If you plan to install and play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare today, you will need to wait a while if you haven’t already pre-loaded the game. Downloading over 100GB for the digital version and almost 90GB of downloads for the disk version means that it will take you at least an hour even on a fast connection. It may take even longer if there are lots of users downloading and any problems.
We estimate at least an hour to download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on the fastest of connections. Even with a 400 Mb/s down connection, it took hours to download the 120GB game. You can use this tool to estimate your download time, but remember this is the best-case scenario. Even with a super-fast connection and the Xbox One wired to ethernet our downloads capped at just 33 MB/s down last night.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Updates and Patches
We’ve seen multiple Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patches and updates that clocked in at 1.8GB to 8 GB depending on the console. We will see more updates in the coming weeks as Activision and Infinity Ward are working to fix known issues.
