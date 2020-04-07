How Long Will Final Fantasy 7 Remake Take to Download

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is available to preload ahead of its April 10th release date. If you’re planning to play the game on release day or soon after, you’ll want to prepare for the download. It could take awhile.

After a long wait, Square Enix’s highly anticipated remake of its classic RPG is on the horizon. Final Fantasy 7 Remake launches on April 10th, but those living in western time zones will be able to play it in the evening on April 9th. The game unlocks at 12AM Eastern on April 10th.

If you want to play the game the second it comes out you’ll probably want to preload the game onto your PlayStation 4 right now. It will save you a lot of time.

Now that the preload is live, we know exactly how big the Final Fantasy 7 Remake download is. Unsurprisingly, it’s massive and it will take quite a bit of time to pull from Sony’s servers particularly if you have a slower Wi-Fi connection.

Task Time Make Room on Your Console 0-30 Minutes Final Fantasy 7 Remake Download 1 Hour - 2+ Hours Total Download Time 1 Hour - 3 Hours

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Download Size

If you’re downloading the standard version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake you’ll need 80+ GB of free space available on your internal storage. The actual download is around 85 GB.

If you’ve bought or you’re planning to buy the Deluxe Edition, you’ll need around 87GB of space available to house the bundle’s extras.

If you’re installing the game from a disc, it should be right around that size as well.

If you’re running out of space on your PS4’s internal storage, now would be a good time to comb through your data and delete files and games you no longer need.

If you’re running out of space and you don’t want to delete any files, you might think about investing in an external hard drive for your console.

The Samsung T5 Portable SSD is one of our favorites, but it’s a little pricey. If you don’t want to spend that much, we recommend taking a look at the WD My Passport 4TB.

It’s unclear if there is a day one patch.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Download Time

If you’re planning to install and play the game right when it comes out, you might have to wait awhile for the download to finish up. This is particularly true because the coronavirus outbreak has forced Sony to throttle PlayStation download speeds. You can learn more about its plan right here.

Mileage will vary based on connection speed, but a 80+GB download is going to take over an hour for a lot of you. For some of you, it could take multiple hours, especially if you’re trying to download the game during peak hours.

If you’re curious how long Final Fantasy 7 Remake might take to download on your connection, you can use this handy tool to approximate the amount of time it will take to complete.

It’s not going to be exact, but it will help you plan ahead and set realistic expectations.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Preload

If you want to get a head start on the download you can start pre-loading the game right now. In order to pre-load the game you have to pre-order a digital version of the game.

Pre-loading Final Fantasy 7 Remake before its release date will allow you to jump right in when the game goes live at 12AM Eastern on April 10th.

