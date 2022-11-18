You can use your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 controller to play games on your iPhone. In this guide we’ll show you how to quickly do that.

If you enjoy playing games on your iPhone and you own a PS4 or PS5, you can use your console’s controller to enhance the experience.

iOS doesn’t support every single PlayStation controller. In order to connect you need to own a DualShock 4 Wireless Controller or the PS5’s DualSense Wireless Controller.

Before you follow the steps below, make sure your controller is running the latest firmware. You can update your controller via USB or via your PC.

You’ll also want to make sure your iPhone is currently running the latest version of iOS 15 or iOS 16. This will ensure you get the best possible experience while playing

So with all that out of the way, here’s how to quickly connect a PlayStation Controller to iPhone.

How to Connect PlayStation Controller to iPhone

After you’ve gone ahead and updated your controller and your iPhone with the latest firmware, get them close to each other and follow these instructions:

First, make sure your PS4 or PS5 controller is powered off.

Now, press and hold the PS and Share buttons at the same time. You will see a light begin to flash which means the controller is in pairing mode.

Next, on your iPhone, open up the Bluetooth settings in the Settings app.

Find your controller on the list of nearby devices and tap it to connect it to your iPhone.

How to Customize PlayStation Controller on iPhone

Once you’ve successfully connected your PS4 or PS5 to your iPhone, you may want to head into your iPhone’s settings to customize your setup. Keep in mind, your iPhone is required to have newer iOS software on board in order to make these changes.

If you want to customize your controller, here’s what you need to do:

Go to the Settings app on your iPhone.

Tap on General.

Tap on Game Controller.

Tap the name of your controller.

Tap Default Controls.

While in this menu you can remap your controller’s buttons. You can also set your applications to remember the customizations you make so you don’t have to do this over and over again.

How to Fix PlayStation Controller iPhone Problems

If you’re having issues connecting your PlayStation controller to your iPhone, here are a few potential solutions to try.

If you’re trying to connect a DualShock 4 Wireless Controller to your iPhone and the controller pairs but doesn’t connect, press the PS button on the controller.

You can also try going into your Bluetooth settings on your iPhone to fix connection or pairing issues. Go into your Settings app on you iPhone and tap the i symbol next to your controller’s name. Tap Forget This Device and try again.

We also recommend reducing the number of Bluetooth devices connected to your iPhone. This can help ward off wireless interference.

Apple also notes that support for specific buttons and features varies by controller and the app you’re using with it.

