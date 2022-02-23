How to Download Elden Ring

The Elden Ring release date is just hours away which means Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, PS4, and Windows PC users should start prepping for the download.

Elden Ring, the long-awaited open-world RPG from FromSoftware, is headed to all of these platforms on February 25th. You can play the game on February 24th if you live in a western time zone.

With anticipation mounting, console and PC owners are preparing for the game’s arrival. If you’ve already pre-ordered a copy, or if you’re planning to buy the game, we want to take you through everything you need to know about the Elden Ring download.

From the pre-load to the potential download time for your console, our guide will help you prepare for the game’s release later on this week.

Elden Ring Pre-Load

There are some great reasons to think about pre-ordering a copy of Elden Ring. If you buy a digital copy you’ll receive some bonuses and you can download the full game ahead of the release date. This will allow you to play Elden Ring right when it unlocks at Midnight Eastern on February 25th.

Right now you can pre-load Elden Ring on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 4 Slim, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One X.

While you can download the full game file onto your platform of choice, you won’t be able to start playing until the game unlocks on February 25th/February 24th. Again, those of you in western time zones can start playing on the 24th.

How Long Will Elden Ring Take to Download?

The approximate size of Elden Ring is just over 40GB meaning it’s much smaller than your typical open world game. That being said, it could still take quite a bit of time for the download to complete.

If you’re running out of space on your console’s internal storage, you should comb through your data and delete files and games you no longer need.

If you’re running out of space and you don’t want to delete any files, you should think about investing in an external hard drive for your console.

The Samsung T7 Portable SSD is one of our favorites, but you should also check out the WD My Passport 4TB. You’ll also want to check out Samsung’s other storage devices.

If you’re planning to download a digital copy of the game, you might have to wait awhile.

Mileage will vary based on connection speed, but a 40GB+ download could take over and hour for a lot of you. For others, it could take multiple hours, especially if you’re trying to download the game during peak hours.

If you’re curious about how long the Elden Ring download might take, you can use this handy tool to get a read on how long it could take to finish up. It might not be exact, but it will help you plan ahead and set realistic expectations.

Some of you might want to run a wired cable to your console for the duration of the download. This will help keep the download speed fast and stable.

If you’re tired of dealing with slow download speeds, think about upgrading your router. If you’re interested, take a look at the TP-Link AX6600 or Netgear’s Nighthawk AX4 RAX40.

How to Download Elden Ring on Xbox

There are a couple of ways to start the installation process on an Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox One X.

The first way is to turn on your Xbox, head to the Store, and search for “Elden Ring.” You should then see the game available for purchase in Microsoft’s store.

If you haven’t pre-ordered, you’ll want to select the Elden Ring edition you want and purchase the game to start the download process.

If you won’t be at home, you can still download the game and have it ready to go when you return. Here’s how to do that.

First, make sure your Xbox has an internet connection. You’ll also need to enable the Always Connected power option in your Xbox settings. Always Connected means your Xbox goes to sleep instead of turning off.

After you’ve done that, follow these instructions:

Go to Xbox.com in your web browser.

Click on the Sign In link in the top-right corner. For this to work you must use the same Microsoft Account that’s connected to your Xbox Live gamertag and your Xbox.

link in the top-right corner. For this to work you must use the same Microsoft Account that’s connected to your Xbox Live gamertag and your Xbox. Type Elden Ring into the search box in the top-right corner of your screen.

into the search box in the corner of your screen. Click the green “Pre-Order Now” button and follow the instructions.

If for some reason your console doesn’t download new games and/or game updates when it’s sleeping, you’ll need to manually download Elden Ring whenever you get back home.

How to Download Elden Ring on PlayStation

If you’re planning to play on a PlayStation 4, PlayStaton 4 Pro, PlayStation 4 Slim, or PlayStation 5, here’s how to download Elden Ring on those consoles.

If you’re at home, turn on your PlayStation and head into the PlayStation Store. The easiest way to find the game is via a search for “Elden Ring.” From there, choose the edition you want, purchase it, and initiate the download.

If you won’t be home, you’ll need to find a device with internet connectivity and visit the PlayStation Store in a browser. Your PlayStation will also need to have Automatic Downloads enabled.

Here’s what you need to do in order to download Elden Ring remotely:

Go to Store.PlayStation.com in your browser.

Click Sign In in the top-right corner of the screen. For this to work, this account needs to match the account you use on your PlayStation.

in the top-right corner of the screen. For this to work, this account needs to match the account you use on your PlayStation. Use the search box to look for Elden Ring .

. Click on the orange “Pre-Order” button and complete the checkout process.

Once you’re at home you’ll want to look for Elden Ring in your collection of games. If for some reason it’s not there, you’ll need to manually start the download and wait for it to finish.

You can also use the PS App to search for, and download, Elden Ring to your console. Click on the PlayStation Store logo in the toolbar inside the app. You can also use the search function which is the magnifying glass icon in the bottom left corner.

Find Elden Ring, choose the edition you want, and complete the process that way.

