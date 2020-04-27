Accessories
How to Find Pixel Buds 2 in Stock
Google’s new Pixel Buds 2 have finally gone on sale and we want to help you get the model you want without issue.
It took several months, but Google’s highly anticipated AirPods competitor is now on shelves.
Google, carriers, and retailers are now selling the new Pixel Buds 2. Only one version of the product is on sale, right now but new colors should go on sale in the near future as production ramps up.
If you pre-order through Google you can get the white Pixel Buds 2 on your doorstep as soon as April 30th. That said, if you don’t want to pay for free shipping, you’ll have to wait until May 5th or 6th.
Given the demand for this product, we might start to see shipping times slip deeper into May. Best Buy, one of the retailers selling the new earbuds, is already out of stock though it says it will be getting more product in the near future.
While some retailers have closed physical locations to the public, big box retailers like Target and Walmart remain open. Neither store has them available just yet and Target won’t have them in stock until next month.
If you’re in the market for a new pair of buds, and you’ve got your eyes on the Pixel Buds 2, you’ll want to keep an eye on stock at Google and other retailers as we push away from today’s release date.
How to Find the Pixel Buds 2 in Stock
There are a few ways to quickly check Pixel Buds 2 stock. You can try calling your local retailer, but checking from your computer or phone will save you a ton of time.
If you want to order via Google you can check for stock and current shipping times on the company’s website on your computer or mobile device.
If you order a pair of Pixel Buds 2 from Google, it looks like deliveries will arrive between April 30th and May 6th. In order to get the buds ASAP you’ll need to pay extra for expedited or priority shipping. Standard shipping has the slowest shipping time, but it’s free.
Again, we could see shipping times increase, or decrease, as we move through the month so if you want new buds on your doorstep in late April or early May you might want to buy them now.
Right now, Google and its partners are only selling the “Clearly White” version of the Pixel Buds 2. The “Oh So Orange”, “Quite Mint”, and “Almost Black” colors aren’t available yet.
If you’re interested in one of those colors you’ll want to head to Google’s website and click on “Join the waitlist.” If you do that, Google will send you an email when the color configuration you want is available.
We don’t have any time frame to look forward to right now, but additional colors should go on sale soon.
Google isn’t the only one selling the Pixel Buds 2 though. Best Buy is currently taking pre-orders and AT&T, Target, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Walmart will sell the new earbuds as well.
Here are the best places to check for Pixel Buds 2 stock:
- Verizon Pixel Buds 2
- Best Buy Pixel Buds 2
- Walmart Pixel Buds 2
- AT&T Pixel Buds 2
- T-Mobile Pixel Buds 2
- U.S. Cellular Pixel Buds 2
- Target Pixel Buds 2
If you can’t find the shipping time you want through one of these retailers, you can also check through resellers like eBay for faster shipping times.
A lot of listings through resale sites will require you to pay a premium so make sure you choose carefully.
Pre-Order to Get the iPhone SE 2 ASAP
If you've been waiting for Apple to announce a new iPhone SE and you're sold on the upgrades the company's made to the budget iPhone, you'll want to put in an order in the near future.
We might not see every single iPhone SE 2 model sell out before the official release date, but we could see some shipping times slip across the board as the pre-order period progresses. Shipping times have already been pushed back into May at Apple.
If you've got your heart set on a particular color in a specific storage configuration, you might want to put in a pre-order to ensure that you get release date delivery.
If you put in an order ASAP you can expect your delivery on Friday, April 24th. If you wait, you might not get your phone until May.
If you buy your iPhone SE 2 via Apple, shipping is free.
Featured
5 Reasons to Buy a New TV in 2020 & 2 Reasons Not To
Is this a good time to buy a new TV in 2020? If there is any device in your house...
Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Update Info (2020)
With the Samsung Galaxy Android 10 update rolling out to some devices and new info starting to emerge, we want...