How to Find the Pixel 8 in Stock

While we haven’t seen a full blown sell out, shipping dates for some Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models have started to slip. If you have your eye on a particular model, we’ll show you how to track it down so you can get your new phone ASAP.

Google’s new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro flagships are official and they’re now on sale at Google, carriers, and various retailers including Best Buy.

They’re two of the best Android devices money can buy and we expect quite a bit of demand for them this week and in the weeks ahead.

We haven’t seen their stock dip to iPhone 15 Pro levels yet, but we have seen shipping dates for select models slip past their October 12th release date.

If you’re able to find the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro model you really want in stock, and you want your new phone ASAP, it’s a good idea to place an order right now.

While some models might not ship until late October, you might be able to find stock available for in-store pickup at a Google Store or another retailer.

If you’re worried about getting your top choice, you’ll want to track Pixel 8 stock at Google, carriers, and retailers to see if you can find the model you want. If you’re persistent, you should be able to come away with your ideal storage and color combination.

Check for Pixel 8 at Google

There are a few ways to quickly check for Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro stock from your computer or your phone.

One of the easiest ways is to simply check Google’s Store for the latest information about stock and current shipping dates. Google’s website also allows you to check individual stores for pickup.

Choose the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro model you want and enter your local zip code. You’ll need to make your selections first and then you’ll find the box for your zip code toward the bottom.

The site will then show you shipping times for your zip code and if you can schedule your order for pickup at a local Google Store. Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of Google Stores out there.

Check Your Carrier

If you’re unable to secure the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro you want in a timely fashion, and you don’t want to wait too long for your shipment to arrive, check your carrier.

Open up your carrier’s app or click on the links below where you can then pick your Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro model, color, and storage to see if you can get a quick delivery.

You should be able to see Pixel 8 delivery date estimates before you check out. If the estimated ship date is too far out, you can try buying your phone from a retailer.

Check Retailers

Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Target might show you a much faster delivery date even though Google’s delivery estimates are far out.