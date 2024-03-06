Fix: AirPods Disconnection Issues

Owners of Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro are complaining about disconnection issues. The issue can be tricky to fix, but there are manual solutions AirPods users can try in an effort to alleviate the issue.

Disconnection issues can ruin a good podcast, audio book, movie, or television show. So it’s no surprise we’ve seen many AirPods users take to the internet to complain about them.

Some users say the issue happens frequently with their AirPods or AirPods Pro. Others say it happens randomly throughout the day.

In some cases, the device will show that it’s connected, but no sound comes through the buds. Obviously that’s problematic, especially if you rely on the buds to get through the day.

Fortunately, there are plenty of potential fixes out there and we’ll start with some basic checks before we move onto more involved fixes.

Make Sure They’re in Range

AirPods rely on a strong Bluetooth connection to work properly so the first thing you should do is make sure they’re within range of your device. Generally, they should work within 30 feet or so.

Make Sure They’re Charged

If your AirPods battery is low, that may be the problem. Charge the device in the case and then, once charged, see if the disconnection issues continue. If they do, move onto the following steps.

Reset Your AirPods

Place your AirPods in their charging case and close the lid.

After 30 seconds or so, open up the lid. Press and hold the setup button on the back of the case until the status light flashes amber, then white.

With the lid still open, place your AirPods close to your device and follow the on-screen instructions to reconnect.

Download the Latest Update

Ensure your AirPods are running the latest firmware. Yes, Apple releases software updates for AirPods and AirPods Pro and new software could resolve the problem.

If you aren’t sure how to update your AirPods, check out our guide. It will take you through the process.

Update the Other Device

You’ll also want to make sure the other device, be it an iPhone or another gadget, is running the latest firmware available as well.

Toggle Bluetooth

Go to your device’s settings, toggle Bluetooth off for a few seconds, then turn it back on and see if the problem dissipates.

You can also try forgetting the Bluetooth device. In the other device’s Bluetooth settings, select your AirPods, choose “Forget This Device,” and then reconnect.

Disable Automatic Ear Detection

You can also try disabling Automatic Ear Detection.

If you’re using an iPhone or iPad, follow these steps:

While wearing your AirPods, connect to the device.

Next, go to the Settings app on your iPhone/iPad.

Tap the name of your AirPods located near the top of the screen.

Turn Automatic Ear Detection off.

If you’re using a Mac, follow these steps:

Click the Apple logo in the top left corner of the screen.

Select System Settings.

Click the name of your AirPods in the sidebar.

Turn Automatic Ear Detection off.

This is a useful feature so if disabling it doesn’t work, we recommend turning it back on.

Turn Off Automatic Switching

You can also try turning off the Automatic Switching feature and see if it helps.

If you’re using an iPhone/iPad, use these instructions:

Put your AirPods in your ears and connect to your iPhone or iPad.

Go to the Settings app on your device.

Tap Bluetooth.

Tap the circle with the “i” in the middle next to your AirPods

Tap Connect to This iPhone or iPad.

Tap When Last Connected to This iPhone or iPad.

If you’re using a Mac, use these:

Put your AirPods in your ears and connect to your Mac.

Click the Apple logo in the top left corner of the screen.

Select System Settings.

Click Bluetooth.

Click the Options button located next to the name of your AirPods.

On the Connect to This Mac menu, choose When Last Connected to This Mac.

If this doesn’t work, you can always toggle Automatic Switching back on.

Reset Network Settings

If nothing above works, you can try resetting the network settings on your device.

Here’s how to reset network settings on an iPhone.

Go to the Settings app.

Tap General.

Scroll and tap Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap Reset.

Tap Reset Network Settings.

Enter your passcode if one is enabled.

The instructions will likely differ if you’re using a different device, but you should be able to find a similar option in the device’s settings.

Clean Your AirPods

Over time, dust or debris can buildup on the AirPods and interfere with the device’s sensors. If you haven’t cleaned them in awhile, try it.

Use a soft, dry, lint-free cloth, or an old toothbrush if you have one laying around, to gently clean the mesh covering the speakers and the sensors.

If The Issues Continue

If the problem persists, and you’ve exhausted fixes from other sources, it’s time to contact Apple support as there might be a hardware issue.