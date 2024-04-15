How to Force Restart or Hard Reset Galaxy S23

If your Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, or Galaxy S23 FE becomes unresponsive, you may need to perform a hard reset also called a force restart.

Galaxy S23 users have run into an assortment of problems in 2024 including lockups, crashes, and unresponsive touchscreens. These are common issues that impact all smartphones, not just the Galaxy S23 series.

Fortunately, these problems can be quite easy to fix and often times it only takes a simple force restart to get a device to work properly.

If your Galaxy S23 locks up and you’re unable to scroll or swipe, try hard resetting it. This process only takes a few seconds and it should return your device to a normal state.

Hard resetting the device doesn’t wipe any data from your phone, it simply forces it to restart.

Here’s what you need to do to fix your frozen Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, or Galaxy S23 FE.

How to Hard Reset or Force Restart Galaxy S23

If your Galaxy S23’s screen is frozen, and you’re unable to restart it normally, you need to perform a specific button combination:

Press and hold the Power button and Volume down button until the screen goes dark then release. It typically takes around 15 seconds for the screen to go dark.

Let the device power back on and see if the problem is resolved.

If for whatever reason the device won’t turn on normally, try putting it on a charger and let it charge for a little bit. Now try powering it on again.

If you find that have to perform a hard reset on a frequent basis, you should try resetting all of your Galaxy S23’s settings to their factory defaults.

You should also update your applications via the App Store, install the latest Android software, or investigate other potential solutions.

If the problems persist, you may need to speak with a Samsung or carrier customer service rep and see if they have a solution for your issues.