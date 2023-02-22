Samsung Galaxy S23 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

Owners of Samsung’s new Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra models are complaining about a variety of issues including abnormal battery drain, UI lag, and more. In this guide we’ll take you through the current state of Galaxy S23 problems and provide some resources that could help you solve your current issue(s) or problems that emerge down the road.

Earlier this month, Samsung released its latest flagship models, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The devices come with the company latest hardware upgrades including new processors and improved cameras. While they come with the latest bells and whistles, the devices aren’t immune to problems.

In the days since their release, we’re starting to see complaints about Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 hardware and software problems increase. The list of problems will continue to grow as more people buy the phones, users put more mile, and Samsung releases new software.

Below are the most common Galaxy S23 issues, potential fixes for the problems, places to find feedback about the Galaxy S23 series’ current performance, and a look at what’s in the Android/One UI pipeline for these phones.

We’ll continue to update this guide to Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra problems as the year goes on so check back for the latest news.

Galaxy S23 Problems

New Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra users have run into a variety of issues with their new phones. Fortunately, we haven’t heard about any widespread hardware or software issues yet. That could change as deliveries continue.

Below is a list of the Galaxy S23 problems we’ve heard about thus far. Again, this list will likely grow as we push deeper into the year.

Current Galaxy S23 Problems

System-wide lag

Abnormal battery drain

Issues with display brightness

Wi-Fi issues

Bluetooth problems

Problems with various first and third-party apps including the Camera app

Galaxy S23 models running hot

Issues scanning QR codes

Problems with face recognition

Autofill issues

Issues with Widgets

Galaxy S23 Software Reviews

If you own a Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra, or if you’re thinking about buying one, keep an eye on feedback from other users as we push away from their release.

There are several places to find feedback about the Galaxy S23 series’ performance. We recommend taking a look at XDA-Developers, the Galaxy S23 Reddit, and the Android Reddit.

If you live in the United States you’ll also want to keep your eyes on the official AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile forums if you own a device on one of those networks.

You may also want to look around on social media sites like Twitter and YouTube for feedback about the Galaxy S23 series’ current performance.

We’ll also provide you with the latest information about Android updates for the Galaxy S23 so make sure you dig into information about the Galaxy S23’s newest software upgrades.

Prepare for Android Software Updates

Samsung and its carrier partners will fix many of the current problems plaguing the phones, but the company’s Android software updates often bring problems of their own.

The next time you pickup your Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra you may be notified about a new software update. Software updates often introduce new issues so you’ll want to prepare your phone for the move to new firmware.

You can’t predict exactly how new software will impact your device’s performance and this is why you should spend time preparing your device for the move.

Here’s what we recommend doing before installing new Android software on your Galaxy S23, Galaxy 23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra:

Backup your data.

Get familiar with the latest Android firmware’s changes.

Have all of your login information handy.

Dig into feedback about an update’s performance.

Cleanup your phone’s storage.

Check in with IT.

Check app reviews and install updates.

Follow these steps and you should be able to avoid major issues with your Galaxy S23 model’s latest software.

If you run into an issue on on your Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra, you should be able to fix the problem on your own. If you can’t, here are some resources that could help.

Check out the XDA’s Galaxy S23 forums, your carrier support forum (AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon), and the Galaxy S23 Reddit for potential fixes from fellow Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra users.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for there, you might want to get in touch with Samsung or your service provider on social media sites like Twitter. Samsung’s also got a customer support line.

You’ll also want to upgrade your device to the latest Android firmware if an upgrade is available. Samsung’s software updates often have bug fixes on board.

Samsung will push monthly security patches to the Galaxy S23 series and these software updates could help to stabilize your phone’s performance. Software support for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will last for several years.

If your carrier offers an Android update schedule, keep an eye on it for details about upcoming software updates. Carriers like Rogers, and Fido in Canada and Vodafone in Australia keep their customers informed about upcoming Android software updates. If your carrier has a similar schedule available, you might want to bookmark it and keep an eye out for the latest details.

For more information about Android 13, One UI, and Samsung’s latest monthly updates, check out our Android 13 guide.

The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will get upgraded to Samsung’s version of Android 14 later on this year. We don’t know much about the company’s version of the software just yet though it should deliver a new version of One UI dubbed One UI 6.

For more about Samsung’s Android 14 update, have a look at our walkthrough.