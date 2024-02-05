How to Force Restart or Hard Reset Galaxy S24

If your Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra becomes unresponsive, you should perform a force restart or hard reset.

Galaxy S24 users have run into a variety of problems and the list includes UI lag, lockups, crashes, and unresponsive touchscreens.

These are extremely common issues, even on modern smartphones like the Galaxy S24 series. Fortunately, in most cases, they’re easy to fix.

If your Galaxy S24 locks up and/or you’re unable to scroll or swipe, you should try hard resetting it. This process only takes a few seconds and it should return your device to a normal state. It doesn’t wipe any data from your phone, it simply forces your phone to restart.

If your device starts freezing up on a regular basis, you might need to update your applications via the App Store, install the latest Android software, or investigate other potential solutions.

Here’s what you need to do to fix your frozen Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra.

How to Hard Reset Galaxy S24

In order to hard reset your Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra, you need to perform a specific button combination. There are actually two different methods. Here’s the first:

First, Press and hold the power button and volume down button until the “Power off” prompt appears

Release the buttons

Tap Restart

Confirm

And here’s the alternative method:

Press and hold the Power button and Volume down button until the screen goes dark then release

If you have to do this frequently, you should try resetting all of your device’s settings.

In more severe cases, you may need to speak with a customer service rep and see if they have a solution for your issues. Remember, your device is covered under a manufacturer’s warranty.

If your Galaxy S24 doesn’t startup or turn on normally, try plugging the phone into a charger to let it charge for up to an hour.

If you still see a black screen or you’re still having issues with the touchscreen after following that step, you’ll want to get in contact with Samsung customer support.