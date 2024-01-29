Galaxy S24 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

The Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra have arrived which means we’re starting to hear about the initial problems plaguing the new flagships.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series comes with the company’s latest hardware and software advancements. They come with the best hardware and software, but even they aren’t immune to problems.

It’s early, but Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra users are chiming in with complaints about bugs and performance issues.

We haven’t heard about any widespread problems yet, but the devices are just a days old and the list of issues will continue to grow as deliveries show up and as people put more mileage on their phones.

In this guide we’ll cover the Galaxy S24 issues we’ve heard about thus far, potential fixes for problems, places to find feedback about the Galaxy S24’s performance, and a look at what’s in Samsung’s Android/One UI pipeline for these phones.

Galaxy S24 Problems

Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra users have run into a variety of issues with their new phones. Some of these issues are fairly minor while some may require a replacement device.

Thus far we’ve heard about the following Galaxy S24 problems:

Abnormal battery drain

Bricked phones

Overheating

Wi-Fi issues

Issues with cellular data

Problems with first and third-party applications

Jittery animations

Android Auto problems

S Pen problems

Sound issues

Again, this list will grow as we push away from launch and as Samsung delivers new versions of Android 14/One UI 6 throughout the year.

Galaxy S24 Feedback

If you bought a Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra, or if you’re thinking about buying one these devices, you’ll want to keep eye on feedback from early adopters.

There are several places to find feedback about the Galaxy S24 series’ performance. We recommend taking a look at XDA-Developers, the Galaxy S24 Reddit, the Samsung Reddit, the Android Reddit, and social media sites like X/Twitter.

If you live in the United States you’ll also want to keep your eyes on the official AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile forums.

We’ll also provide you with the latest information about Android updates for the Galaxy S24 so make sure you dig into information about Samsung’s newest software upgrades.

If you run into trouble on your phone, you should be able to fix the problem on your own.

Check out the XDA’s Galaxy S24 forums, your carrier support forum (AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon), and the Galaxy S24 Reddit for potential fixes from fellow users.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for there, you might want to get in touch with Samsung or your service provider on social media sites like X/Twitter. Samsung’s also got a customer support line.

You’ll also want to upgrade your device to the latest Android firmware if a download is available. Samsung’s software updates often have bug fixes on board.

Prepare for Software Updates

Samsung and its carrier partners will fix many of the initial problems plaguing the phones, but new software updates often bring problems of their own.

The next time you pickup your Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra you get a notification about a new software update.

Software updates often introduce new issues so you’ll want to prepare your phone for the move to new firmware.

You can’t predict how new software will impact your device’s performance and this is why you should spend time preparing your device for the move.

Here’s what we recommend doing before installing new Android software on your Galaxy S24, Galaxy 24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra:

Backup your data.

Get familiar with the latest Android firmware’s changes.

Have all of your login information handy.

Dig into feedback about an update’s performance.

Cleanup your phone’s storage.

Check in with IT.

Check app reviews and install updates.

If you follow these steps, you should be able to avoid major issues with the latest software for your device. For more, check out our guide.

Samsung will push monthly security patches to the Galaxy S24 series and these software updates could help to stabilize your phone’s performance.

Software support for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra will last for seven years. This is a promise Samsung made at launch and we expect the company to stick to it.

If your carrier offers an Android update schedule, keep an eye on it for details about upcoming software updates.

Carriers like Fido, Telus, and Vodafone in Australia keep their customers informed about incoming software updates. If your carrier has a similar schedule available, you might want to bookmark it.