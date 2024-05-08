How to Get $50 Off the New iPad Pro Right Now

If you’re interested in buying Apple’s new iPad Pro, you’ll definitely want to check out this offer at Best Buy before you buy.

Apple announced the new iPad Pro yesterday. And while the new models are expensive, there are several ways to save money or get cash back on a purchase.

If you don’t have a device to trade-in for cash back on your purchase, check out this deal Best Buy is offering to its My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members.

Members of the retailer’s My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total programs can knock $50 off the price of most 2024 iPad Pro variants.

With the discount, the base 11-inch iPad Pro drops from $999 to $949 while the base 13-inch iPad Pro drops from $1299 to $1249.

It’s not a huge discount, but it’s the first of its kind as other iPad Pro deals from Apple and other retailers require a trade-in.

We should see more retailers follow suit, but as of right now, this is the best pre-launch deal out there. The new iPad Pro, and Apple’s new iPad Air 6, arrive on shelves week.

If you’re debating whether or not to pre-order, check out our guide. It will help you make a decision.