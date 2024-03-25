How to Get MLB.TV for Free at T-Mobile

If you’re a T-Mobile customer, and you love baseball, you’ll want to take advantage of the carrier’s limited time offer on MLB.TV.

For years, T-Mobile has given its customers a yearlong subscription MLB.TV for free. The promotion is back for the ninth straight year, after the carrier extended it’s deal with Major League Baseball until 2028.

A yearlong subscription to MLB.TV typically costs $149.99 so this is an excellent offer for those who want to follow the MLB season.

The deal opens up to T-Mobile customers, Metro by T-Mobile customers, and Home Internet and Business customers across the country starting tomorrow. Unfortunately, it ends soon.

Starting tomorrow, customers can claim the offer within the T Life app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices.

MLB.TV will be available through the T Life app until April 1st, at which point the promotion will end. So if you want to take advantage, you’ll need to act fast.

For those unfamiliar, MLB.TV lets users watch MLB games in HD. It also supports DVR which means you can record games and watch later.

There is, however, one big caveat. The service has local restrictions which means your local teams games will likely be blocked out.