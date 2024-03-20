Metro by T-Mobile: 5 Important Things to Know

We often get questions from friends, family, and readers about Metro by T-Mobile. With that in mind, we want to outline some of the most important things to know about the wireless carrier before signing up for Metro by T-Mobile.

Along with carriers like Cricket, Mint Mobile, Google Fi, and Xfinity Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile is an alternative to larger service providers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

It operates a bit differently than legacy carriers, but there are some attractive benefits that might convince shoppers looking for a new home to switch.

So without further ado, here are the answers to the top five questions we’ve received from people thinking about taking their device, and money, to Metro by T-Mobile.

What is Metro by T-Mobile?

Metro by T-Mobile used to be called Metro PCS or Metro. Those days are long gone.

Back in 2013, T-Mobile acquired Metro PCS via reverse merger and it’s now owned, and operated, by T-Mobile in the United States. The name changed from Metro PCS to Metro by T-Mobile back in 2018.

Metro by T-Mobile is a prepaid virtual wireless service, also known as an MVNO or Mobile virtual network operator.

Unlike other MVNOs like Mint Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile has physical store locations, which is an important distinction for those thinking about joining the network. Because it has physical locations, customers can get in-person help with things like setting up phones and billing issues.

Does Metro by T-Mobile Have Contracts?

Unlike major carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile doesn’t have contracts. This is one of the more appealing aspects of the service.

Metro by T-Mobile is a pre-paid carrier which means it offers prepaid plans rather than contracts. Pre-paid means you pay for your service in advance. This is great if you don’t want to be tied down to a long-term contract with a carrier.

Instead, you need to prepay your bill each month. You can do this in one of Metro by T-Mobile’s stores, manually online, or automatically with Auto Pay. Using AutoPay will automatically charge your credit card or debit card.

If you don’t use AutoPay, you will pay $5 per month. You will also risk suspended service if you don’t pay on time.

Plan Price High-Speed Data Hotspot Data Additional Benefits UNLIMITED $60/mo. with AutoPay $60/month Unlimited 25GB Access to the T-Mobile 5G network, T-Mobile Tuesdays, 100GB Google One membership, 1-year VIX Premium subscription UNLIMITED $50/mo. with AutoPay $50/month Unlimited 8GB Access to the T-Mobile 5G network, T-Mobile Tuesdays, 100GB Google One membership, 1-year VIX Premium subscription UNLIMITED $40/mo. Promotion $40/month Unlimited N/A Access to the T-Mobile 5G network, T-Mobile Tuesdays, 1-year VIX Premium subscription ONE LINE UNLIMITED 5G $25/MO. $25/month after first month Unlimited 5G N/A Scam Shield, ViX Premium ON US, T-Mobile Tuesdays

Metro by T-Mobile’s plans are fairly straightforward. There are three to choose from and they cost $40/month, $50/month, or $60/month.

The key differences between Metro by T-Mobile’s plans are as follows:

The $40 Unlimited plan doesn’t have mobile hotspot

The $50 plan includes 8GB of hotspot data vs. 25GB with the $60 plan

Only the $60 plan gives you unlimited texting to 200+ countries and destinations

You don’t get a free 100GB Google One memberships with the $40 plan

Metro by T-Mobile Coverage

Because it’s an MVNO, Metro by T-Mobile doesn’t run its own wireless network. Instead it runs on, you guessed it, T-Mobile’s network.

T-Mobile, along with AT&T and Verizon, is one of the three largest mobile operators in the United States.

T-Mobile’s 4G and 5G networks cover most of the country and they are fast and reliable in most places. However, before you move to Metro by T-Mobile, you’ll want to ensure coverage is strong in the areas you frequent the most.

You can start by looking at Metro by T-Mobile’s coverage map. You may also want to ask others about any complaints about T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile in your immediate area.

What Devices Are on Metro by T-Mobile?

Metro by T-Mobile offers a variety of smartphones ranging from budget-friendly models to high-end flagships.

You can buy a phone at the same time you switch to the service or you can bring your current phone over when you join the network.

One misconception is that you need to be on a larger carrier like AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon to get access to the latest smartphones. That’s not true.

Metro by T-Mobile offers the very latest smartphones including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It also offers the latest version of the iPhone SE.

Of course, there are also plenty of mid-range and budget options as well and with a promotion, many of these devices are free when you sign up.

Does Metro by T-Mobile Offer eSIM?

Yes, Metro by T-Mobile does offer eSIM support.

Embedded SIM, or eSIM, is a digital SIM card and it allows a device to connect to the Metro by T-Mobile network.

Only certain phones support eSIM so you’ll want to make sure you buy the correct device if you want to use an eSIM on Metro by T-Mobile’s network.

The following devices support eSIM:

Apple – iPhone XR and newer

– iPhone XR and newer Samsung – Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, and newer

– Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, and newer Google – Pixel 7 and newer

– Pixel 7 and newer Motorola – Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 and newer models, Motorola Razr+ 2023 and newer models, Motorola Moto G 5G 2023

If your current device isn’t compatible with eSIM, and you need a Metro by T-Mobile SIM card, you can order one online via the company’s website.