How to Get Ready for the Fallout 4 Next Gen Update

We’re just a couple of days away from Bethesda’s highly anticipated Fallout 4 next gen update which means it’s a great time to start prepping for its release.

Earlier this month, the company announced plans to deploy the patch on April 25th. It’s a free download for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S owners.

The update includes native applications for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, performance mode and quality mode settings (60FPS, increased resolutions), and stability improvements and fixes.

It will also bring new content to the game via Bethesda’s Creation Club marketplace. Like the update, this content will be free for Fallout 4 players.

With just hours to go, we want to provide some tips to Xbox and PlayStation users to hopefully make the upgrade process go smoothly.

Make Room for the Update

It’s unclear exactly how big the Fallout 4 next gen update will be, but we expect it to be rather large. Probably several gigabytes at least.

If your console is running out of space, use this time to cleanup the clutter and make room for the firmware. We recommend clearing out several gigabytes if possible.

If you’re dealing with a limited amount of space, and you don’t like deleting files to make room for updates, you might want to invest in an external hard drive.

Samsung’s T7 Portable SSD is one of our favorites and the WD_BLACK 1TB is worth a look as well.

Download Updates

If Fallout 4 has been collecting dust in your collection, and you haven’t played in awhile, you may have additional updates waiting for you.

Use this time to update Fallout 4 with the latest firmware. This will help cutdown the next gen update’s size as well as its download time on April 25th.

Get Familiar with Creation Club

If you just bought a copy of Fallout 4, or haven’t played in a long time, you should get familiar with Bethesda’s Creation Club. Again, the next gen update includes new creations.

Creation Club is Fallout’s marketplace that provides new content developed by Bethesda Games Studios itself and outside development partners.

It’s accessed on Fallout 4’s main menu and there you’ll find both free and paid content you can utilize on your adventure through the wasteland.

The next gen update includes the following creations:

Enclave Remnants

Enclave Weapon Skins

Enclave Armor Skins

Tesla Cannon

Hellfire Power Armor

X-02 Power Armor

Heavy Incinerator

Makeshift Weapon Pack

Baseball launcher

Nail gun

Piggy bank

Halloween Workshop

38 items to use decorating settlements including witches, cauldrons, ghouls and more.

Fallout 4 Next Gen Update Release Time

Bethesda hasn’t said when it plans to release the next gen update for PlayStation and Xbox, but the company tends to push its updates in the morning.

On April 25th, we expect the company to confirm the roll out on its website and social media sites like X, at which point we’ll get the full change log.

If you want to play ASAP, we recommend keeping tabs on social media and Bethesda’s Fallout page for details.

Prepare for Problems

Bethesda’s tested this update for bugs and performance issues, but it won’t be perfect. You may experience issues with quests, mods, and the environment.

Before the update arrives, we highly recommend tracking down a place to find fixes for Fallout 4 problems.

We have an aging guide that covers some of the more common Fallout 4 issues and it’s worth a look and perhaps a bookmark in your browser.

The Fallout 4 Reddit will be an excellent resource if and when bugs and problems emerge in your game.