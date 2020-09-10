How to Get the Xbox Series X Early

Here are the reasons that you should order the PS5 right now, and a few reasons that you should wait before you upgrade to the new PlayStation. This is what you need to know so that you can make the best decision for your situation.

The PS5 release date is this fall, and it should be here before the middle of November. The Xbox Series X arrives on November 10th, so you can expect to see the PS5 arrive around that time.

You can already pre-register for the PS5 pre-orders from Sony, and we expect that retailers will offer PS5 pre-orders in the next few weeks. We could see an announcement in days.

Here are the reasons that you should pre-order the PS5 in 2020, and the reasons that you should wait a little longer.

Reasons to Pre-Order the PS5

Reasons Not to Pre-Order the PS5

Pre-Order to Play the PS5 on Day One

Do you want to play the PS5 on release day? Or actually any day in 2020? Or are you planning to give a PS5 for Christmas this year? If you answer yes to any of these questions you should pre-order.

We already know that the PS5 is going to be hard to find this holiday shopping season and potentially into 2021. COVID supply chain issues and high demand will make it tough to find in stock at a store.

If you are looking for a PS5, you should pre-order. Even if release day delivery slips quickly, you are better off pre-ordering than hoping to walk into a store and find one in stock.

Pre-Order for Exclusives

The PS5 arguably packs in the biggest number of exclusives, and if you want to play any of these you need a PS5 in your life. These include;

Gran Tourismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel’s SPider-Man: Miles Morales

Destruction AllStars

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

There are also other games like Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Astro’s Playground, plus all the other cool games coming to both new consoles.

Pre-Order If You’re On the Fence

Are you on the fence? If you think that you want to buy the PS5, you should pre-order. You can cancel this if you don’t like what you hear or see after you order. Or, if you get the PS5 and decide that you don’t like it, you can always resell it.

What you can’t do is just walk in and get one when you make up your mind. That isn’t to say you should throw $500 at a chance that you will like it, but if you pre-order and cancel you will be out nothing more than a temporary credit car hold.

Explore the PS5 versions and Xbox Series X

Before you spend money on the PS5, you should think about which model you want. There is a version without a disc drive that will be cheaper than the main model. We don’t know if the missing disc drive is the only difference, or if it will not offer 4K gaming similar to the Xbox Series S.

You should also check out the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. With cross-play you may be more inclined to switch to Xbox from Playstation than the last time you bought a console.

Wait if You’re Good With What You Have

Are you happy with your current gaming setup? For gamers who are rocking the ultimate setup of TV, console, and accessories, it may be a good time to hold off.

The good news is that most PS4 headsets, controllers, and accessories will work with the PS5. This means that you can spend money on your current setup over the next few months. or year and then get into a PS5 when you are ready.

Wait for Reviews

The biggest reason that we recommend waiting for the PS5 is to read reviews. These will likely arrive a week or two ahead of the PS5 release date, but well after the pre-order period.

If you value critic and user reviews, you should wait to pre-order and see what people say about the new console. Just remember that this could push out your time to get one by months.

Wait for Deals

Are you hoping to get an amazing deal on the PS5? Don’t count on seeing one in the first few months or even the year. There is a small chance that we see some bundles or some deals in early 2021, but data suggests a longer wait.

According to a study conducted for eBay on PS4 sales, the best time to buy a PS5 is likely 9 months after the release, which could help you save up to 35% off the retail price when you buy a used model.

