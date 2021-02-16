How to Force Restart or Hard Reset iPhone 8

If your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus is frozen or not responding you may need to force restart or hard reset it. This is a button combination that forces your device to restart.

Forcing your iPhone to restart is helpful when an app freezes or it won’t respond to your taps or home button presses. This process will not erase your iPhone and the only data you may lose is the last few changes you made in an app before the iPhone froze.

If you moved to an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus from another platform or if you haven’t had to force restart your iPhone in awhile, you may have forgotten how to do it.

Here’s how to force restart or hard reset a frozen iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus.

How to Hard Reset the iPhone 8

To force reboot the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, you don’t need to touch the home button. The home button isn’t a physical button so it may not be responsive either.

In order to force restart your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus you need to use a simple button combination. Here’s how to do that:

Press Volume Up and release. Press Volume Down and release. Hold the Power Button for about 5-10 seconds.

After a few seconds the phone will reboot and you will see the Apple logo on screen. Your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus should then reboot and you’ll need to enter your passcode if you have one.

If your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus locks up on a regular basis, you might need to update your applications via the App Store, update your iOS software, or investigate other potential solutions.

We recommend reseting all of your iPhone’s settings in the Settings app. This will cause your device to forget known Wi-Fi passwords so make sure you have those handy before you take these steps. Here’s how you reset your iPhone 8’s settings:

Open the Settings app on your phone.

Tap General.

Scroll down to Reset and tap it.

Tap Reset All Settings and enter your passcode if you have one.

If resetting your iPhone’s settings doesn’t fix the issue, you should speak with Apple customer service and see if they have a permanent solution for you.