How to Play EA College Football 25 Early

The EA College Football 25 release date lands on July 19th, but there are ways to play the highly anticipated game before that.

One way to play EA College Football 25 before July 19th is by pre-ordering a copy of the game. You’ll need to buy an upgraded bundle and they cost a lot more than a standard copy.

You can also play the game early if you subscribe to EA Play. The EA Play trial will likely have some limits and you should be aware of those.