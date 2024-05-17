Gaming
How to Play EA College Football 25 Early
The EA College Football 25 release date lands on July 19th, but there are ways to play the highly anticipated game before that.
One way to play EA College Football 25 before July 19th is by pre-ordering a copy of the game. You’ll need to buy an upgraded bundle and they cost a lot more than a standard copy.
You can also play the game early if you subscribe to EA Play. The EA Play trial will likely have some limits and you should be aware of those.
In this guide we’ll tell you about those and help you start playing EA College Football 25 early on your platform of choice.
How to Play EA College Football Early
If you purchase the EA College Football Deluxe edition or MVP bundle, you get access to the game three days before its official release on July 19th. That’s July 16th.
Again, both of these are more expensive than the $69.99 Standard edition. The Deluxe edition will set you back $99.99 without a deal while the MVP bundle costs $149.99.
If you subscribe to EA Play, you can start playing the game three days early as well. The trial is free for subscribers, but there are limitations which we’ll outline below.
EA Play is $5.99 a month or $39.99 a year and it includes trials for a number of EA games. The price also includes access to the EA Play Vault of games which are full length.
EA also offers Play Pro which is an upgrade membership with additional perks. It costs $16.99 per month or $119.99 for the entire year.
EA College Football 25 EA Play Trial Limits
If you go the EA Play route, you can only play EA Play College Football for 10 hours. This lets you try the game out and see if you like the game enough to buy it.
This is not a way for you to play EA College Football 25 for an unlimited amount of time or replace the full version of the game.
When you finish playing the trial, you should close the game from the dashboard. This will prevent you from losing any time with it running in the background.
In the past we’ve seen users create multiple Xbox Live accounts to subscribe to EA Play on multiple accounts and play for longer than 10 hours in the past.
This is expensive and we don’t recommend trying it.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.