How to Sell Your PS4 to Upgrade to the PS5

This guide walks you through the best places to sell your PS4 to upgrade to the PS5.

There aren’t any geat PS4 trade-in deals, but there are some OK trade-in values if you want store credit, but you can sell your PS4 for more money and do it without a lot of hassle.

Here are the easiest places to sell your PS4 or PS4 Pro to get the most money for your new PS5.

How to Sell Your PS4 in 2020

You need to reset your PS4 before you sell it, but that is pretty easy to do. Go to Settings -> Initialization -> Initialize PS4 -> Full. This can take an hour, so do this before you complete a sale, or make sure to do it before the buyer arrives.

Where to Sell Your PS4 for the Most Money

In general, the more effort or hassle you are willing to put in or deal with, the more money you can get from the PS4.

Selling on Facebook Marketplace is a great place to start, but you need to make sure that you price the console and any extras right. Be prepared for lowball offers, potential scams and you’re going to need to verify payment options and meet up.

eBay is another option, but they charge fees and you need to worry about potential buyers trying to scam you. In most cases eBay and PayPal side with the buyer, which is why many of us turn to Facebook or a trade-in.

Apps like Offerup are an option to sell on a marketplace with some protections, but you still need to communicate with a buyer and potentially meet up.

If you want to get cash for your PS4 without meeting up with a stranger, you can sell to a reseller. Here are the ones we think you should check out.

One of the best places to start is Flipsy. You can choose the PS4 console that you have, and then you can see values from various trade-in locations and buy-back sites. You can ship your console for free and then get cash to put towards your PS5.

Most of these prices are similar to trade-in values, but you get cash and potentially a little more than selling to GameStop or Amazon. You can use this guide to compare to PS4 trade-in values.