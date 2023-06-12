How to the Find the Starfield Constellation Edition in Stock

If you want the Starfield Constellation edition at your house in September, and you don’t want to pay extra money for the bundle, you’ll wait to keep an eye on its stock as we push into the summer.

Starfield pre-orders are live which means you can now buy Bethesda’s next RPG ahead of its release date later this year. The game is headed to the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC on September 6th though you’ll be able to play a bit earlier than that if you buy a bundle.

Remember, Starfield is exclusive to these platforms and Bethesda won’t release it for Xbox One, Sony’s PlayStation 5, or PlayStation 4.

You can start playing the game up to five days early if you buy the game’s Premium edition or the expensive Constellation edition which is Starfield’s collector’s bundle.

The Starfield Constellation edition is a $300 bundle and it comes with a ton of extras including a Starfield Chronomark Watch & Case.

The Starfield Chronomark watch LPV6 is an item your character gets in the game and Bethesda’s brought it to life in this special bundle.

Unsurprisingly, the bundle is already hard to find. Bethesda’s previous bundles aimed at collectors sold out before launch so this isn’t a shock. We expect retailers to provide additional stock down the road, but it will likely be up and down all the way to the release date.

If you don’t want to pay more than $299.99 for the bundle, and you manage to find it in stock, you should pre-order a copy right away.

If you’re interested in buying the Starfield Constellation Edition, you’ll want to keep tabs on its stock in the weeks ahead. In this guide, we’ll help you do that.

How to Find Starfield Constellation Edition in Stock

Your first option is to track the Constellation Edition stock manually. Head to the bundle’s page at a retailer like Best Buy or GameStop and bookmark the page.

Make sure you check for additional stock on a regular basis. You might even want to add a shortcut in your browser for easy access.

You can also use sites like StockInformer to do the heavy lifting for you. StockInformer allows you to easily track the Constellation edition’s stock without having to visit retail websites over and over again.

To do this, head over to StockInformer’s Starfield Constellation Edition page. This page shows the bundle’s stock history at various retailers and it updates every few minutes giving you a look at its current status.

You can subscribe to set up alerts for your browser and get notified whenever stock becomes available at a retailer.

You can also check availability on resale sites like eBay and Craigslist, but you won’t be able to find the bundle for anything close to its retail price right now. We’re seeing listings in the $400-500 range right now.

That being said, if you’ve got money to burn and you really want the Constellation bundle at your house in early September, this is a route to consider.