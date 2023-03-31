Starfield Release Date & Features: 10 Things to Know

The Starfield release date has been delayed, but the game is still set to arrive this year. Here’s what you need to know right now about Starfield based on traditions, rumors, confirmed information, and what we expect from Bethesda’s highly anticipated game.

Starfield is the next game from Bethesda, the popular developer behind the popular Elder Scrolls and Fallout series of games. It’s the company’s first new developed intellectual property in over 25 years making it one of the year’s most high profile games.

While we’ve seen the game in action and have some key dates in place, a lot of the important information remains missing in action as we push toward its release. That being said, we can outline the important things potential buyers should know right now.

In this guide we’ll outline what you can expect from Starfield features, pre-order, launch date, release date, editions, pricing and more.

Starfield Launch Date

Starfield is already official, but Bethesda plans the showcase the game, in detail, later this year.

Bethesda plans to players “into the studio” in June to outline everything potential buyers need to know ahead of the game’s release date.

The company is calling the event Starfield Direct and the showcase will take place on June 11th. Livestream details will become available at a later date.

Starfield Release Date

Originally, Starfield was scheduled to arrive on November 11th, 2022. The release date then got moved to an unspecified date in the first half of 2023.

Unsurprisingly, Bethesda delayed the game again and pushed the release date deeper into 2023. This move allows the developer, who’s notorious for bugs, to add additional polish.

The Starfield release date for all platforms is now confirmed for September 6th. This date should stick, but there’s always a chance it gets pushed again.

Starfield Consoles

After Microsoft bought Bethesda, many people assumed Starfield would be an exclusive. They assumed correctly.

Starfield is indeed exclusive to Xbox and Microsoft Windows which means the game won’t be released for the PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4. It won’t come to Nintendo Switch either.

The game will run natively on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows. It won’t run natively on older consoles like the Xbox One series. However, it looks like there will be a way to play the game on older Xbox consoles.

Can You Play Starfield on Xbox One?

While the game won’t be able to run natively on Xbox One consoles, Xbox One owners will be able to play the game using a workaround.

XCloud is Xbox’s streaming technology and it’s available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Using XCloud, Xbox One users will be able to stream the game on their device. Again, you’ll need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and you’ll also need an internet connection that can handle cloud-based gaming.

It’s unclear how well Starfield will run using this method, but don’t expect to get the same kind of quality you would get running it natively on an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S.

Starfield Editions

Bethesda will almost certainly release multiple versions of Starfield though we probably won’t get those details until June. However, we can offer you a glimpse at what it might do.

When Bethesda launched Fallout 4, it released a standard version of the game as well as a Power Armor Edition that came with a Power Armor helmet. After the game’s release, it also released a Pip-Boy Edition with a real Pip-Boy.

Given that Starfield is a new IP, we don’t know what kind of items Bethesda might pack into special bundles, we can only guess. A space helmet, perhaps?

In any event, look for the company to offer at least two Starfield editions at launch. And if history repeats itself, these special bundles could sell out extremely quickly.

Starfield Pre-Orders

You can expect Starfield to go on sale in June.

It almost goes without saying, but don’t buy any Starfield pre-orders from eBay or other services promising early access to the game right now.

Look for Bethesda to provide shoppers with pre-order bonuses. Pre-order bonuses from Bethesda’s games include an artbook, a bobblehead, console themes, posters, and other collectibles.

Starfield Price

The base version of Starfield for Xbox One Series X will start at $69.99 without a deal. This has been confirmed ahead of the game’s arrival.

If Bethesda releases additional Starfield bundles, you can expect those prices to eclipse that price point. For instance, the Fallout 4 Power Armor Edition was a whopping $200 at launch. And because it sold out, resellers took advantage and drove the price even higher.

Starfield Features

Bethesda’s shown off bits and pieces of Starfield, but we still don’t have the full picture. Again, that will change in June at its Starfield Direct showcase. For now, here are a few key things we know about Starfield’s features.

Starfield, like Bethesda’s previous games, is an RPG which means there will be character customization and skill progression. There will also be staples like weapon crafting, item crafting, and recipes.

Like Fallout 4, you’ll be able to toggle the camera between third-person and first-person giving you the freedom to play the game how you want to.

Starfield will be a massive game. Bethesda says it includes over 100 explorable star systems with over 1000 planets. It says there will be around 10 planets to explore per system. And yes, you can fly and explore these worlds using a ship.

In addition to the combat and exploration you’ll do on the game’s various planets, you’ll also engage in ship combat. You’ll also be able to customize your ship.

On top of all that, the company’s also confirmed the ability to build outposts on planets as well as the ability to scan and survey the various planets for resources, flora, and fauna.

Starfield PC Requirements

If you’re looking to buy Starfield for your Windows PC, know that we probably won’t get the game’s minimum and recommended requirements until we’re about a month out from the release. Bethesda took a similar approach with Fallout 4 and we could see the same happen here.

This means those of you with an older computer might want to hold off on a pre-order, that is unless you’re planning to upgrade your PC sometime before, or shortly after, the November 11th release date.

Starfield DLC

Bethesda’s confirmed that it will support Starfield with DLC (Downloadable Content) after its release. This should come as no surprise to those who have played Bethesda’s previous titles.

Obviously, the company hasn’t announced what Starfield DLC will include, but it’s safe to assume it’ll add more quests, weapons, NPCs, and other content.

When it launched Fallout 4, Bethesda offered a Season Pass to those buying the game. The Season Pass included all of the game’s post-launch expansions which included Automatron, Wasteland Workshop, Far Harbor, Contraptions Workshop, Vault-Tec Workshop, and Nuka-World.

Don’t be surprised if Bethesda does something similar with Starfield.

Starfield Mods

Bethesda has also confirmed plans to bring Starfield mod support to both Windows PC and Xbox which will give players a mind-boggling number of ways to alter the game.

Mod support for Bethesda’s games is always strong and you can expect a robust community for Starfield as well.

Look for Bethesda to provide gamers with an official mod marketplace where it’s easy to download and install modifications from various developers.