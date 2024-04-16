Downgrading from iOS 16.7.7 No Longer Possible

We recently got a question about the iOS 16 downgrade so we felt it was appropriate to put out this PSA: Downgrading an iPhone from iOS 16.7.7 to an older version of iOS 16 is no longer possible.

Downgrading an iPhone to older iOS software is an option if an update starts causing problems. However, the downgrade process requires Apple to sign on older software.

Apple isn’t signing on iOS 16.7.6, or any older versions of iOS, which means moving off of iOS 16.7.7 is no longer possible. Once you move to iOS 16.7.7, you’re stuck until Apple releases new software.

iPhone users running into issues on iOS 16.7.7 must seek out manual fixes for their issues while we wait for Apple to deliver new iOS 16 software. And that may not happen for a bit.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the next version of iOS 16, but we suspect that we’ll see new software roll out in May at the very latest.

The company is currently working on a new iOS 17.5 milestone upgrade for iPhone. New iOS 16 software has rolled out alongside milestone software in the past so we could see iOS 16.7.8 move out next month.

Those who can’t wait that long to address their issues should take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 16 issues.