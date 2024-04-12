iPhone Users Struggling With iOS 16.7.7 Issues

We’ve seen an uptick in complaints about iOS 16.7.7 issues in the weeks since the software was released for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

iOS 16.7.7, the most up-to-date version of iOS 16, was pushed to these iPhone models on March 21st alongside iOS 17.4.1. The software delivers important security fixes.

It also, according to some iPhone users, brought bugs and performance issues with it. We saw complaints popup almost immediately after its release and since then we’ve seen the list of iOS 16.7.7 issues grow.

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X users have taken to social media and forums like Apple’s Community forums and Reddit to voice their displeasure with the software.

While some of the issues are relatively minor, others are far more problematic and are having a major impact on day-to-day use. Here are some of the iOS 16.7.7 issues we’ve seen reported thus far:

That’s just a sample and there are plenty of other bugs and performance issues impacting the software. Of course, these issues have left many users frustrated, wondering when Apple might offer a fix.

Apple is currently testing new milestone software for iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, and others and we suspect we’ll see a new iOS 16 upgrade roll out alongside these updates.

Unfortunately, we expect the updates to stay in testing through the month of April, culminating with a release sometime in May.

There’s no guarantee new iOS 16 software will fix the above issues or any others. Recent iOS 16 upgrades have been light on bug fixes.

That being said, new iOS software always has the potential to iron out performance issues and bugs, even if a fix isn’t listed in the change log.

In the meantime, those who are in desperate need of a fix should look at our list of fixes for common iOS 16 problems.