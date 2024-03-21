5 Things to Know About the iOS 16.7.7 Update

Apple’s released a surprise iOS 16.7.7 update for iPhone and the software is available to download right now.

iOS 16.7.7 is the latest software update for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. These are the iPhone models that Apple left behind on iOS 16.

Like its recent predecessors, iOS 16.7.7 is a point release which means it brings under-the-hood improvements to iPhone’s running the operating system.

With that in mind, we want to guide you through everything you need to know about Apple’s new iOS 16.7.7 software update for iPhone.

We’ll take you through iOS 16.7.7’s changes, the software’s performance, the problems impacting iPhone users, the iOS 16 jailbreak status, and more.

We’ll start with some quick thoughts about iOS 16.7.7’s performance.

iOS 16.7.7 Review

If your iPhone is running on iOS 16.7.6, you’ll see the smallest download size. It’s a small upgrade and most iPhone users won’t have to make room for the download.

As for the installation, it should take around 10 minutes to complete. It took right around eight minutes to install on an iPhone X.

We’ve been using iOS 16.7.7 on an iPhone X for a very short time and we haven’t run into any bugs or performance issues yet. It’s really early so that could, of course, change down the road.

iOS 16.7.7 Battery Life & Connectivity

Battery life is currently stable

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable

Bluetooth is working normally

GPS and cellular data are working properly

App Performance

Third-party apps like Hulu, Netflix, Twitter, Slack, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are all working fine

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also running fine

Speed

iOS 16.7.7 feels fast

If your iPhone is struggling on iOS 16.7.6 or an older version of iOS 16, you might want to install the iOS 16.7.7 update on your iPhone right now and see if it helps.

If you need help making a decision, check out our reasons to, and not to, install iOS 16.7.7.

iOS 16.7.7 Problems

The iOS 16.7.7 update went through testing behind the scenes, but the software is causing problems for some iPhone users.

iOS 16.7.7 problems include installation issues, abnormal battery drain, Face ID issues, broken Bluetooth, busted Wi-Fi, UI lag, Exchange issues, and problems with first and third-party apps.

If you run into a problem with the software, head over to our list of fixes for the most common iOS 16 problems.

We’ve also released tips that could help you improve your iPhone’s performance and some tips that could help fix abnormal battery drain.

Apple’s currently signing on iOS 16.7.6 which means you can drop your iPhone’s software back to older software if you run into trouble on iOS 16.7.7. You can’t downgrade to any software older than iOS 16.7.6.

For more about the downgrade process, check out our guide.

iOS 16.7.7 Features

iOS 16.7.7 is a maintenance release and it doesn’t have any new outward facing features on board. It patches up issues Apple’s discovered lurking in the operating system.

Apple hasn’t outlined the patches yet, but when it does, you’ll be able to learn more about them over on Apple’s security site.

iOS 16.7.7 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak your iPhone, avoid iOS 16.7.7.

Developers have released a jailbreak that works with older versions of iOS. Unfortunately, the jailbreak doesn’t work with iOS 16.7.7.

This could change in the weeks ahead so keep your eyes peeled for new information.

What’s Next

We expect Apple to push new iOS 16 software to iPhone in the months ahead. These updates will almost certainly focus on patching up security issues.

Apple will release new iOS 17 software in the coming weeks. Don’t be surprised if new iOS 16 software rolls out alongside the next milestone upgrade for iOS 17.

