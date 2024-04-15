iOS 17.4.1 Downgrade Closed for iPhone Users

This is a public service announcement for iPhone users dealing with problems or debating a move to iOS 17.4.1: The downgrade back to older iOS 17 software is closed.

iPhone users who run into issues on Apple’s iOS 17.4.1 update no longer have the option to downgrade back to iOS 17.3.1 (or iOS 17.4) because Apple has stopped signing on the software. This has several implications.

First, it means those having problems on iOS 17.4.1 can’t get off the software and must find a manual fix for their issue(s) while we wait for new iOS software.

Second, iPhone users having a good experience on iOS 17.4, iOS 17.3.1, or an older version of iOS should proceed to iOS 17.4.1 with a sense of caution as there’s no way to get back to those versions of iOS 17.

And finally, it now means those testing Apple’s upcoming iOS 17.5 update only have one option if and when they want to get back to stable iOS 17 software. Beta testers who want to get off of the beta can only downgrade to iOS 17.4.1.

The move doesn’t come as much of a surprise given that Apple typically stops signing on older software shortly after it releases new software.

iOS 17.4.1 is the most up-to-date version of iOS 17, but iPhone users have run into a myriad of bugs and performance issues after upgrading. Those who haven’t upgraded to the software yet should dig into these complaints before installing the software.

The company is working on a new iOS 17.5 update and the software should bring fixes for some of the problems plaguing the software.

iOS 17.5 is expected to arrive in May.