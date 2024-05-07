iOS 17.5 Is Ready to Roll

Apple’s iOS 17.5 update is ready to leave beta testing and the final release is now firmly on the horizon for iPhone users.

Apple today pushed the iOS 17.5 Release Candidate, or RC, to developers. The release comes a week after the company pushed the fifth version of the iOS 17.5 beta for testing.

The iOS 17.5 Release Candidate is the final version of the beta which means the release for the public-at-large is right around the corner.

Developers can opt into the beta by opening the Settings app, tapping Software Update, tapping on the “Beta Updates” option, and toggling the iOS 17 Developer Beta option on.

Users will need an Apple ID linked with a developer account to both download and install the iOS 17.5 beta on an iPhone.

With the Release Candidate live, we expect Apple to deploy the iOS 17.5 update sometime this week or next. It, along with iPadOS 17.5, will have to arrive before next Wednesday because iPadOS 17.5 brings support for the new Apple Pencil Pro.

iOS 17.5 will deliver changes Apple announced back in March. Namely, the ability for users in the European Union to download apps directly from websites of app developers.

iPhone users in the EU no longer need to download apps through Apple’s App Store or an another app marketplace.

In addition, iPhone users can expect the following changes:

Support for downloading apps from developer websites in the EU.

Anti-stalking features.

A new addicting game called Quartiles.

Podcasts widget’s background art now changes based on the podcast.

A new “Repair State” feature that lets iPhone users send in their device for repairs without having to disable Find My and Activation Lock.

New Pride Radiance iPhone and iPad wallpaper.

We’ll let you know when the software officially rolls out.