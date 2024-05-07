Apple’s new Apple Pencil Pro only works with certain iPad models. Here’s what you need to know before you buy.

The long wait is over and Apple’s finally released an all-new Apple Pencil. The new accessory, dubbed Apple Pencil Pro, is equipped with a new haptic engine and a new sensor.

Users can squeeze it to bring up a new palette to quickly switch between tools, line weights, and colors. The gyroscope lets users rotate the device for better control of shaped pen and brush tools.

The haptic engine gives users precise feedback that can be felt. For instance, when a squeeze or double‑tap is applied, users feel a light pulse confirming the action.

The accessory is available to order right now via Apple’s website and other retailers and it costs $129.99. For educational users, it’s $119.99. The device is sold separately from the iPad.

It’s an exciting upgrade to a very useful iPad accessory, but the Apple Pencil Pro only works with newer iPads. It also requires iPadOS 17.5 to operate.

Which iPads Work With Apple Pencil Pro?

The Apple Pencil Pro is compatible with the following iPad models:

These are Apple’s latest iPad models, introduced alongside the Apple Pencil Pro during the company’s special “Let Loose” event in May.

The device doesn’t work with older iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, or iPad models which means owners of those devices will need to buy the Apple Pencil (USB-C) or older.