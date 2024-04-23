iOS 17.5 Release Date & Time Narrows

The iOS 17.5 release date timing for iPhone has narrowed thanks to an announcement from Apple.

Apple today pushed a new version of the iOS 17.5 beta to testers. It’s the third version of the beta which means the software is progressing toward a public release.

The company hasn’t said when it plans to push iOS 17.5 to the general public, but the software will roll out next month.

Earlier today, Apple confirmed a May event dubbed “Let Loose.” The event kicks off on Tuesday, May 7th at 7AM Pacific/10AM Eastern and it will be live streamed on Apple.com and YouTube.

The company is expected to announce a new iPad Pro, new iPad Air, a new Apple Pencil 3, and a new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro.

And while iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 may not get shown off during the event, they should tie-in to the new iPads.

We expect iPadOS 17.5 to power the new iPads which means Apple will most likely release these updates prior to their release date in May.

The new iPads should go on sale shortly after the event which means we’ll probably see iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 arrive the week of May 6th or the week of May 13th. Apple typically releases software at 10AM Pacific.

Beta testers have discovered hidden code within iPadOS 17.5 and the code hints at new iPad and Apple Pencil features.

The code hints at a Battery Health menu that’s not visible right now. There are also references to the company’s new Apple Pencil and it looks like the device could gain a new “squeeze” feature.

In addition to iPadOS 17.5 and iOS 17.5, Apple will also release new software for Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and the Vision Pro spatial headset.