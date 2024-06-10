5 Things to Know About iOS 18 Beta Problems

Apple’s iOS 18 beta is causing problems for iPhone users. Some of the issues are very minor while others are far more problematic.

The iOS 18 beta is live for developers and that means we’re getting feedback from those who have moved their iPhones to the new operating system.

Unsurprisingly, the beta has its fair share of issues. It’s not surprising given that iOS 18 is unfinished and pre-release software is always plagued by bugs, glitches, and performance problems.

If you’re thinking about trying the iOS 18 beta on your iPhone, you need to understand what you’re getting into before you signup.

And those of you using the beta need to know where to find fixes and ongoing feedback about the beta’s performance.

In this guide we’ll take you through the current state of iOS 18 beta problems. We’ll also provide you with a list of resources that might come in handy if you do run into issues on your device.

iOS 18 Beta Problems

Apple’s iOS 18 beta change log will highlight known issues with the software and testers are reporting problems with the firmware as well.

Right now, we’re hearing about the following iOS 18 beta issues:

Installation issues

Download problems

Face ID problems

Wi-Fi issues

Bluetooth bugs

Crashes and lag

Problems with various first and third-party applications

Apple will fix many of the software’s initial problems, but some issues will probably linger on throughout the beta testing process.

You can’t predict exactly what you’ll encounter during your time on the iOS 18 beta and that’s why we recommend doing some prep work before you install the software on your iPhone.

We’ve put together a pre-installation checklist and it will help you get everything in order before you install the iOS 18 beta on your iPhone.

Where to Find Feedback

If you’re currently using the iOS 18 beta, or you’re thinking about downloading it, make sure you keep an eye on feedback from early adopters. Their feedback will give you a look at the most prominent issues.

If you’re using an older iPhone or you’re having a good experience on an older version of iOS 17, you’ll want to dig into feedback before you jump to the beta.

There are a few places to check for feedback about iOS 18’s performance.

You can check YouTube for information about your device. We’re starting to see feedback about bugs, performance issues, and the overall speed of the beta.

Apple’s official discussion forums is another resource to bookmark. We also recommend monitoring feedback from the MacRumors forums. You’ll also want to check Reddit and X.

How to Fix iOS 18 Beta Problems

Again, some issues will require a fix from Apple. However, some you may be able to fix on your own.

We’ve put together a list of fixes for the most common iOS beta problems. It’s a good starting point if you encounter problems with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or issues with cellular data.

If you’re dealing with performance issues (lag, lockups, etc), take a look at our list of tips to potentially improve performance.

If you’re noticing abnormal battery drain, check out our guide to fixing bad iOS beta battery life. It could help you improve it in minutes.

If you don’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, we recommend getting in touch with the community on Apple’s discussion forums or with Apple via its customer support account on Twitter.

iOS 18 Beta Downgrade

If you can’t stand iOS 18 beta’s performance on your iPhone, you can drop back down to iOS 17. Apple is currently signing on iOS 17.5.1.

The company has stopped signing on iOS 17.5 and older versions of iOS which means you can’t drop your iPhone back to older software.

What’s Next

Apple will periodically release new versions of the iOS 18 beta. New betas will bring bug fixes, but they’ll also bring problems of their own.

The company typically releases new beta software every other week and then once a week when we get closer to the RC (Release Candidate) and final release in the fall.

New betas are usually released around 10AM Pacific.