How to Fix iOS 17 Beta Battery Life Problems

If you run into iOS 17 beta battery life problems on your iPhone, and you don’t want to downgrade back to iOS 16, you’ll want to try the fixes in this guide.

Battery life issues almost always impact iOS beta software so it’s not surprising to learn that some iOS 17 beta testers are running into abnormal drain on their iPhones.

In this guide we’ll take you through some potential fixes for bad iOS 17 beta battery life. The fixes we’ve listed here have worked for us, and many others, in the past and there’s a chance they will work for you as well.

Restart Your iPhone

If you start noticing excessive battery drain while running the iOS 17 beta on your iPhone, we recommend restarting your iPhone before doing anything else.

Power your iPhone down, wait a minute, and power it back on. A quick reboot can have a tremendous impact on your device’s performance.

Move to the Latest iOS 17 Beta

Apple will periodically release new iOS 17 beta software. While the company may not call out battery life fixes in an update’s change log, new beta software always has the potential to help alleviate battery life issues.

If your iPhone is running old iOS 17 beta software, and new software is available, try moving your device to the latest version.

Check Your Apps

Apps, both first and third-party, are prone to acting up on iOS beta software and there’s a good chance one or more of them are causing these issues.

Checking app performance is easy on iOS 17 beta and it should only take you a few minutes to find the culprit, if there is one. Here’s how to do this:

Go to the Settings app.

Select Battery.

Head into the Battery Usage tool. This tool will show you the apps draining your battery and when they’re doing so.

If you use an application a lot, it will obviously drain more battery than an app you never use. That said, if you see something that doesn’t look right, you’ll want to investigate further.

If you see an app eating up an abnormal amount of battery, try deleting the app from your device and see if that improves your phone’s battery life.

If the app is essential to your daily routine, we recommend downloading the latest update. If that doesn’t help, and you really need to the app to get through your day, you might need to downgrade back to iOS 16.

Developers won’t update apps with support for iOS 17 until we get much closer to the public release.

Reset All Settings

If you determine your apps aren’t the source of your problem, try resetting your iPhone’s settings.

Before you do this, note that it will cause your phone to forget known Wi-Fi networks (and Bluetooth connections) so make sure you have your passwords handy before you proceed. Here’s how to do this:

Go to Settings.

Go to General.

Go to Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap Reset.

Tap Reset All Settings and enter your passcode if one is enabled.

Downgrade Back to iOS 16

If you can’t find a manual fix and/or don’t want to wait for Apple’s next iOS 17 beta, you can downgrade back to iOS 16. The downgrade option will always be available, but your downgrade options could change over time.

Unfortunately, you can only downgrade back to iOS 16.5. You can’t downgrade to anything older than that because Apple has stopped longer signing on older versions of iOS.

Buy a Battery Case or Battery Bank

Buying a battery case or battery bank could help offset battery drain you encounter during the beta process.

We generally recommend going with a Mophie battery case, but Apple’s official battery cases are a great alternative if you prefer going with a first-party accessory.

If you don’t want to put a bulky case on your iPhone, you might want to buy a battery bank.

Battery banks are small, portable power sources that can give your iPhone multiple charges. There are a ton of great options out there, but Mophie’s powerstation line and Anker’s Powercore line are a few of our favorites.