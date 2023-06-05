7 Common iOS 17 Problems & How to Fix Them

Unsurprisingly, iOS 17 beta testers have run into an assortment of problems with Apple’s upcoming operating system. While we can’t help you fix every single issue, we can help you fix common issues like battery drain, Wi-Fi issues and more.

The current list of iOS 17 beta problems includes some extremely common performance issues. The list includes abnormal battery drain, issues with Bluetooth, problems with first and third-party apps, and Face ID issues.

While some issues may require a fix from Apple in a new version of the iOS 17 beta, you might be able to fix some problems on your own in a matter of minutes.

In this guide we’ll take you through potential fixes for the most common iOS 17 beta problems we’ve heard about or seen on our devices.

Have a look through these potential fixes before you contact Apple customer support or take your iPhone into a store.

How to Fix iOS 17 Beta Battery Life Problems

If you encounter battery life issues after installing the iOS 17 beta on your iPhone, there are a few things you can try.

If you’re noticing extreme battery drain after installing Apple’s latest operating system, take a look at our list of fixes. They could help.

If nothing in that guide works, you might need to downgrade back to iOS 16 until Apple works the problems out in an upcoming version of the beta.

How to Fix iOS 17 Beta Freezing

If your iPhone locks up and stops responding, here’s how to get it unstuck.

In order to get your iPhone unstuck, try performing a hard reset. Here’s how to do that if you own an iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE 2, or iPhone SE.

For more iOS performance fixes, check out our guide.

How to Fix iOS 17 Beta Wi-Fi Issues

If you’re noticing slow Wi-Fi speeds and/or your connection is continually dropping while running the iOS 17 beta, here are some fixes you can try.

If your iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi at your house, try unplugging the router and/or modem for minute before plugging it back in.

If you can’t access the router your iPhone is connected to, or if you’re positive the issue has nothing to do with your router/modem, head into your iPhone’s Settings app.

Now, you’ll want to manually force your iPhone to forget the Wi-Fi network. Here’s how to do that:

In the Settings app, tap Wi-Fi.

Select your connection by tapping the “i” in the circle.

Tap Forget this Network at the top of the screen.

If this doesn’t fix the problem, try resetting your phone’s Network Settings:

Go to your Settings app.

Tap General.

Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap Reset.

Tap on Reset Network Settings.

If none of those fixes help, you’ll want to check out Apple’s guide to Wi-Fi problems.

How to Fix iOS 17 Beta Bluetooth Problems

If you’re struggling with Bluetooth issues on iOS 17 beta, here are a few potential solutions.

First, try forcing your iPhone to forget the Bluetooth connection on your iPhone. Here’s how to do that:

Head into your Settings.

Tap Bluetooth.

Select the connection using the “i” in the circle.

Tap “Forget this Device”.

Try reconnecting.

If that doesn’t work, try resetting your iPhone’s Network Settings:

Go to your Settings.

Tap General.

Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap Reset.

Tap on Reset Network Settings.

You can also try resetting your iPhone’s settings back to their factory defaults. Here’s how to do that:

Head into Settings.

Tap General.

Tap Reset.

Tap Reset Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap Reset.

Tap Reset All Settings.

Enter your passcode if you have one enabled.

Bluetooth issues can be difficult to fix, especially on beta software. If nothing here works, you’ll want to contact Apple, hunt for other potential fixes, or downgrade back to iOS 16.

How to Fix iOS 17 Beta App Issues

If one or more of your applications start acting up on the iOS 17 beta, here are a few things you can try.

First, try restarting your iPhone. If that doesn’t improve the app’s performance, make sure you’re running the latest version of the application. You can also try deleting the app and downloading it again.

App instability will be an issue throughout the beta process because developers won’t update their apps with support for iOS 17 until we get much closer to the stable release in the fall. So, if you can’t find a fix, you’ll probably need to downgrade your iPhone’s software back to iOS 17.

How to Fix iOS 17 Beta Random Reboots

If your iPhone starts randomly rebooting itself, here are a few fixes to try.

First, restart your iPhone. If you’re still seeing random reboots, go ahead and update all of your applications and see if that solves the issue. If it doesn’t, you might need to have a chat with Apple’s customer service.

For more on how to fix iOS performance issues, have a look at our guide.

How to Fix iOS 17 Beta GPS Issues

If GPS starts acting up on iOS 17 beta, try restarting your iPhone before you do anything else.

If that doesn’t work, you’ll want to try toggling Airplane Mode on and off. If it’s still acting up, go into your location permissions and make sure you’re permitting the app, or apps, to use GPS. Here’s how to do that:

Go to Settings.

Tap Privacy.

Tap Locations Services at the top.

Tap on the app in question and make sure you’re using something other than “Never.” If you have Never selected, GPS won’t work.

You can also try toggling Location Services off and on. Here’s how to do that:

Go to Settings.

Tap Privacy.

Tap Locations Services at the top.

Toggle Location Services off, wait a few seconds, and toggle it back on.

If you still can’t get GPS to work properly, try resetting your iPhone’s Network Settings:

Go to your Settings.

Tap General.

Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap Reset

Tap Reset Network Settings.

Apple will periodically release new iOS 17 beta software. These updates are essential because they will fix lingering issues with the software.

The company may not call out general fixes (ex. a fix for Bluetooth issues) in an update’s change log, but new beta software always has the potential to help.

Downgrade

If you can’t fix your issue and you can’t wait for the next version of the iOS 17 beta, you can try downgrading your iPhone’s software back to iOS 16. Moving back to stable software will almost certainly improve your iPhone’s performance